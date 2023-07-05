Why a local developer wants to demolish this downtown Louisville office building

The Louisville Bank Building on Fifth Street and Broadway has been mostly vacant for the past five years.

Plans to convert the former Bank of Louisville building on Broadway into a hotel and jazz bar are no more.

Louisville-based LDG Development confirmed it’s buying and intends to demolish the blue-bricked structure at 500 W. Broadway on the edge of downtown.

“Our plan is to provide market-rate multi-family housing; however, a development and financing plan has not been finalized,” said LDG spokeswoman Christi Lanier-Robinson.

The new vision for the site aligns with LDG’s plans for much of the block to the immediate east, formerly home to Brown Bros. Cadillac.

The developer purchased the former dealership for nearly $6.5 million in late 2022 and plans to build nearly 200 market-rate apartments, a first step in a phased development of the site’s 5 acres.

Online real estate listing records show the former bank headquarters was auctioned in April, though the property has yet to officially change hands.

Built in 1967 as the headquarters for Bank of Louisville, the office building struggled with high vacancies after the bank moved out in 2004.

Longtime Louisville architecture firm Luckett & Farley announced a $50 million plan in 2019 to turn the former bank headquarters into a 195-room Hotel Indigo.

Rendering of the exterior of the new hotel, located in the Old Bank of Louisville building

It bought the 11-story building, five-story parking garage and 0.6-acre property for about $3 million in 2017.

A call to Luckett & Farley was not immediately returned.

In 2019, the Louisville Metro Council approved a tax increment financing district for the site along Broadway, an incentive the developers said at the time was critical to the project’s future.

The 20-year TIF ultimately wasn’t activated. It would have given the developer 80% of the property tax revenue generated by the development, up to $2.7 million.

LDG Development: Why a top national affordable housing company has trouble building in its Louisville home

Pitched as part of a larger redevelopment of the Broadway corridor, the project was intended to spur investment in the South of Broadway (SoBro) neighborhood.

The property has an assessed value of just over $3 million, according to the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administration.

Besides the Brown Bros. Cadillac site, LDG has a number of other developments in the area, including The Prestonian in the 700 block of East Gray Street (300+ units) and the redevelopment of the downtown former Greyhound bus station property at Seventh Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard (250+ units).

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville developer plans to buy, demolish downtown office building