Why Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Could Be Worth Watching

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the NYSE, with a relatively tight range of US$369 to US$397. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lockheed Martin’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Lockheed Martin worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 14% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Lockheed Martin today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $452.41, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Lockheed Martin’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Lockheed Martin look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Lockheed Martin’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 27%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in LMT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LMT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Lockheed Martin. You can find everything you need to know about Lockheed Martin in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Lockheed Martin, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

