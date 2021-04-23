Here’s Why Longleaf Partners Exited its PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) Position

Longleaf Partners Fund, an investment management firm under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.74% was delivered by the fund for the Q1 of 2021, slightly below its Russell 2000 benchmark that had a 12.70% gain in the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund, in their Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) and shared their insights on the company. PotlatchDeltic Corporation is a Spokane, Washington-based forest products company that currently has a $3.9 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, PCH delivered a 19.21% return, extending its 12-month gains to 85.53%. As of April 22, 2021, the stock closed at $59.63 per share.

Here is what Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund has to say about PotlatchDeltic Corporation in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

"We exited two businesses in the period (which includes) PotlatchDeltic. In both cases, share price went above our appraised value, even though we continue to view the businesses and management teams highly and hope to have the opportunity to partner with them again. We have owned the assets at PotlatchDeltic successfully four times now in the last two decades and have great respect for the management team."

Our calculations show that PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, PotlatchDeltic Corporation was in 23 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 26 funds in the third quarter. PCH delivered an 13.00% return in the past 3 months.

