Here’s Why Longleaf Partners Sold Dillard’s Inc. (DDS)

Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund, an independent investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 17.56% was recorded by the fund in the fourth quarter of 2020, below its Russell 2000 benchmark that delivered a 31.37% return in the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) and emphasized their views on the company. Dillard's, Inc. is a Little Rock, Arkansas-based department store company that currently has a $2.07 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, DDS delivered a 49.55% return, impressively extending its 12-month gains to 135.61%. As of March 26, 2021, the stock closed at $94.29 per share.

Here is what Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund has to say about Dillard's, Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Dillard’s (-48%, -2.80%; --, --), the department store, detracted for the year. We had successfully owned the company during a downturn before and felt that we were paying a low mid-single-digit multiple on stable FCF with a great management team in charge when we first initiated the position in 2019. Our case was supported by the potential for management to monetize part of the company’s valuable owned retail real estate footprint for higher and better uses. COVID lockdowns, however, permanently impaired these values, as well as the company’s ability to go on offense with share buybacks, despite great efforts during the crisis by CEO Bill Dillard. We sold our position in the second quarter as the price-to-value gap closed and our case had changed materially."

Our calculations show that Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Dillard's, Inc. was in 15 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 14 funds in the third quarter. DDS delivered a 64.81% return in the past 3 months.

Story continues

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds’ poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.