Why the Los Angeles Lakers are "not a typical No. 7 seed"
USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down why the Lakers shouldn't be taken lightly in the playoffs despite their slow start to the regular season.
TNT personality Charles Barkley says De’Aaron Fox is a star and the Kings can win their first-round playoff series against the Warriors.
Stephen A. Smith is giving the Grizzlies no chance to come back from a 1-0 series deficit against the Lakers.
Here's what Stephen A. Smith said about the Memphis Grizzlies-LA Lakers series, following uncertainty about Ja Morant's status for Game 2.
Rafa Garcia says of Clay Guida that "he was one of my heroes growing up," which made it difficult to fight him at UFC on ESPN 44.
Where was Kevin Durant in the first quarter? Where was Chris Paul in the fourth? And what was Monty Williams thinking?
In 2018, the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees revoked Bill Cosby’s honorary degree.
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick, and Justin Termine dive into the pivotal Game 2 matchup between the Warriors and Kings, breaking down what Golden State needs to do differently to even the series.
Philadelphia, like the Cowboys before, will soon see the risks a mobile QB assumes, and how when the paycheck goes up, so do the stakes. | From @ReidDHanson
Has having Dwyane Wade as an investor been a great benefit to the Utah Jazz?
Asylum claims by Haitians in Mexico are on track to hit a record above 50,000 this year, a top official said, further pressuring the country's already strained migrant services as many begin to contemplate a future there rather than in the United States. In the year's first three months, 13,631 applied for refugee status, dwarfing claims from other countries and compared to 17,153 in all of 2022, according to data from the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR). "If the current trend continues, it surely would exceed the level reached in 2021," when a record 52,000 sought asylum, Andres Ramirez, the head of COMAR, told Reuters, adding he was not sure why the numbers had jumped.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Bryce Young has canceled his remaining pre-draft visits—adding to the speculation that the Panthers are prepared to take him with the No. 1 pick.
A second teenager has been charged with kidnapping several migrants and allegedly holding them captive for several days at a Houston hotel before they were rescued by FBI agents during a confrontation that ended with the fatal shooting of another suspect, authorities said Monday. Demarcus Celestine, 17, was charged on Saturday with three counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to court records.
This year’s event is yielding some of the most interesting partnerships since the tournament went to that format in 2017.
Upsets and injuries defined Sunday’s NBA playoff games. Ja Morant suffered a hand injury in the Grizzlies’ Game 1 loss to the Lakers in Memphis while Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a back injury early in the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Heat in Milwaukee. Miami guard Tyler Herro broke his hand in the victory, putting his postseason availability in doubt. The only injury in the Clippers vs. Suns game was to Phoenix’s pride after an epic battle that resulted in a Game 1 win for Los Angeles in the Valley of the Sun. Plus, New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is on the show chatting about the NHL Playoffs and his partnership with Great Clips. Show your flow for a chance to be inducted into the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame!
E-40 tunes helped Klay Thompson and the Warriors get in their zone at shoot-around Monday.
The Sacramento Kings are investigating allegations from a Bay Area hip-hop star that “racial bias” led to him being kicked out of his seat during a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors. The rapper E-40 said in a statement that he was heckled throughout the game Saturday night and addressed one heckler "in an assertive but polite manner” before security guards came and ordered him to leave the arena. "Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent," he said in a statement.
The animated movie has raked in more than $700 million at the global box office.
Lakers forward Rui Hachimura seems to be loving the environment the team has created for him.
Dathan Thompson and former professional MMA fighter Karl Roberson, both 32, were charged in a more than $200,000 Howell jewelry heist.
Austin Reaves helps lead Los Angeles Lakers to a pivotal road Game 1 win versus the Memphis Grizzlies after scoring 23 points. Social Media was loving it!