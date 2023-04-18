Why the Los Angeles Lakers are "not a typical No. 7 seed"

Reuters

Asylum claims by Haitians in Mexico are on track to hit a record above 50,000 this year, a top official said, further pressuring the country's already strained migrant services as many begin to contemplate a future there rather than in the United States. In the year's first three months, 13,631 applied for refugee status, dwarfing claims from other countries and compared to 17,153 in all of 2022, according to data from the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (COMAR). "If the current trend continues, it surely would exceed the level reached in 2021," when a record 52,000 sought asylum, Andres Ramirez, the head of COMAR, told Reuters, adding he was not sure why the numbers had jumped.