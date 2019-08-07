Why You Should Like Lotus Bakeries NV’s (EBR:LOTB) ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Lotus Bakeries NV (EBR:LOTB) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Lotus Bakeries:

0.17 = €95m ÷ (€712m - €167m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Lotus Bakeries has an ROCE of 17%.

Is Lotus Bakeries's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Lotus Bakeries's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 6.0% average in the Food industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Lotus Bakeries compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Lotus Bakeries's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTBR:LOTB Past Revenue and Net Income, August 7th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Lotus Bakeries.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Lotus Bakeries's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Lotus Bakeries has total assets of €712m and current liabilities of €167m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Lotus Bakeries's ROCE

Overall, Lotus Bakeries has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.