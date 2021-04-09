Why We Love a Small Loveseat

Time
Melissa McCarthy becomes an accidental superhero in 'Thunder Force' Credit - HOPPER STONE/NETFLIX © 2021 —© 2021 Netflix, Inc. Because superhero movies are here to stay, you almost can’t blame filmmakers for trying to reclaim them—for believing they can make better ones, or at least just smarter ones, than those that emerge from the tireless Marvel and DC Play-Doh Pumper. Thunder Force, starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as a duo of superpower-enhanced Chicago crime fighters, isn’t exactly better than a typical Marvel movie: this is a modest affair, with minimal (though perfectly adequate) special effects, and a plot that takes way too long to get cooking.