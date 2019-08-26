Here’s why Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Limited’s (SGX:F1E) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we'll look at Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Limited (SGX:F1E) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Low Keng Huat (Singapore):

0.011 = S$12m ÷ (S$1.2b - S$136m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

Therefore, Low Keng Huat (Singapore) has an ROCE of 1.1%.

Does Low Keng Huat (Singapore) Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Low Keng Huat (Singapore)'s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 4.6% average reported by the Construction industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Low Keng Huat (Singapore)'s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Low Keng Huat (Singapore)'s current ROCE of 1.1% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 6.6% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Low Keng Huat (Singapore)'s past growth compares to other companies.

SGX:F1E Past Revenue and Net Income, August 26th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Low Keng Huat (Singapore) is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Low Keng Huat (Singapore)'s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Low Keng Huat (Singapore) has total assets of S$1.2b and current liabilities of S$136m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 11% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.