Why Lycopodium Limited’s (ASX:LYL) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Lycopodium:

0.32 = AU$25m ÷ (AU$139m – AU$58m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Lycopodium has an ROCE of 32%.

Is Lycopodium’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Lycopodium’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 23% average in the Construction industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Lycopodium’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Lycopodium has an ROCE of 32%, but it didn’t have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Lycopodium.

How Lycopodium’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Lycopodium has total liabilities of AU$58m and total assets of AU$139m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 42% of its total assets. Lycopodium has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Lycopodium’s ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further.