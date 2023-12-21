Why I’m dying to know my date of death

Extraordinary news. Scientists in Denmark have designed some kind of technological tool that can apparently predict how long you’ve got left to live. Tests have suggested that its predictions are 78 per cent accurate, which, when you stop to think about it, doesn’t sound all that amazing. But, given the astonishing speed of technological advancement in general these days, scientists are eventually bound to come up with a device that really can predict your date of death with nailed-on accuracy.

Some people may find the whole concept hideously morbid. I, however, think it’s wonderful. In fact, I think we should all have access to it. Such a tool, if proven to be reliable, would help us lead vastly more fulfilling lives – simply because we could plan them properly.

Although we should know better, we tend to act as if time is limitless – and, as a result, waste an awful lot of it. This was one of Philip Larkin’s most poignant themes. In his poem Aubade, written in what proved to be his final decade, he looks back on his life and mourns all the “time/Torn off unused”. And in Triple Time, from his collection The Less Deceived, he describes the past as “A valley cropped by fat neglected chances/That we insensately forbore to fleece.”

But, thanks to this revolutionary technological breakthrough, such ruefulness could itself become a thing of the past. Because if, from early adulthood, each of us knew precisely how much time we’d been allotted, we wouldn’t squander a second. We’d make sure to do everything we wanted to do, go everywhere we wanted to go, see everyone we wanted to see – before it was too late. The certainty would make all the difference.

Helpfully, we would also know how much money we would need to save for our old age – assuming, of course, that we were due to reach old age. But if we weren’t, no problem. Instead of diligently saving for a pension we would never in reality need, we’d be free to spend all our money having the maximum amount of fun in the here and now. Blow it all on holidays, parties, swanky cars, or whatever else we felt like, which should in turn help us get over the knowledge that our lives aren’t going to be quite as long as we might have hoped.

Admittedly, it would be a bit of a downer if the miraculous death-forecasting tool said, “You will die at the age of 23.” Also, there’s no way that even the most sophisticated algorithm could foresee a purely accidental death: getting hit by a car, say, or coming a cropper on the ski slopes.

Even so, it would help so much just to know how much time each of us should have, accidents permitting. It would utterly transform the way we think, and the way we live.

Journalists normally resent strict deadlines. But this is one I would gladly welcome.

