Why I’m happy to have just one child – and it’s no one else’s business

I resent the notion that my triangle family is somehow less legit because of our shape and size, says Bryony - getty

A few years ago, a man I’d only just met took it upon himself to school me on my reproductive choices. We were sitting next to each other at a dinner, and we had come to the end of the usual first round of pleasantries, which included what we did for a living, where we lived, and who we lived with.

“I live with my husband and daughter,” I told him.

“Only the one child?” he said, as if I might have somehow forgotten about the second one.

“Yes, only the one,” I replied, confirming what I had already said.

“Are you going to have another?” he continued, a look of hope on his face.

“No, probably not,” I said, a look of “shall we talk about something else” on mine.

“I think that children are so much happier with siblings,” he persevered. “You really should at least think about it. Also, more of them to look after you in your old age, which is, after all, what having children is really about.”

He laughed, so I knew that he was joking.

The man in question had four children, and like many people with lots of kids, he was really, really rich. Money isn’t the reason I only have one child – it’s partly because of secondary infertility, but also because we’re very happy with the miniature human we already have, and the life that we have together.

Still, these reasons had not occurred to the man I’d only just met, and on he continued, telling me how much joy the children gave his wife (did they not give him any? I didn’t want to be rude and ask), how wonderful it was to see all their different personalities forming (at this stage, he made them sound like puppies, or sea monkeys), and how he couldn’t wait for the day they each gave him multiple grandchildren (“you don’t want to be lonely in old age,” he noted). I thanked him for his advice, and changed the subject to the food in front of us.

I was reminded of this conversation recently, when I read all the fuss about Tana and Gordon Ramsay having their sixth child. The Ramsays, who recently welcomed Jesse James to their brood, have sparked much chat about the joys of multiple children. “If your body can manage it and your finances will allow it, why not keep on going?” asked mother of eight Noreen Goodwin, when interviewed in a Telegraph piece about Von Trapp-style families.

Almost 45 per cent of families in the UK in 2022 were made up of only children - getty

As part of a “one and done” family, I could give Goodwin all sorts of reasons not to keep on going: travelling is easy, living in half a room during a renovation is easier, getting out the door to school of a morning is a doddle… and I don’t believe that it is my duty to pump out children like a handmaid in Gilead.

This is just for starters. “But don’t only children grow up to be spoilt?” is a question someone has genuinely asked me while trying to justify their own reasons for having multiple children – a justification I never asked them to make, given that I wouldn’t dream of questioning someone’s personal decisions. The problem I have is not with people who choose to have large families – keep going, and congratulations on all your lovely babies! – but with the fact so many of them feel the need to interrogate my small one. No, my child is not spoilt. She is loved, just as your children are.

And yet so often, when you tell someone you “only” have one child, you are spoken to as if you have somehow failed at parenthood. “It’s not fair on children to be alone,” is something else I hear all the time, to which I want to respond: she’s not alone, she’s got two parents she is perfectly able to hang out with, and if we’re annoying her, there’s always a book, or the telly, which she won’t have to squabble with a sibling over. “Oh, was it not for you?” they also say, as if you’d decided not to repeat the experience of child-rearing because it hadn’t gone quite right and mistakes had been made (is there any other way of rearing a child, I ask you).

There’s a smug superiority about it, too. I recently heard a boy, one of four children, tell my daughter that she wouldn’t understand what it was like to have a “proper family” because she didn’t have a brother or a sister. I’m not blaming the boy, because I know that he’s probably only parroting what he hears at home, but I did resent the notion that my triangle family was somehow less legit because of our shape and size.

Even the term “one and done” is eerily redolent of the People’s Republic of China and its controversial one-child policy, only discarded in 2015. “One and done” implies that there is a brutal and inhumane reasoning going on, that families are actually fertility factories. The strangest thing of all, though, is that despite us “one and dones” being seen as unusual, we are more common than any other type of family unit.

Almost 45 per cent of families in the UK in 2022 were made up of only children, according to the Office for National Statistics, compared to 41 per cent with two and 15 per cent with three or more. Experts put the rise of only children down to the cost of childcare, and the later age at which women have children. There is simply no room for the possibility that maybe, just maybe, some of us might have chosen to only have one child. Imagine!

One child, six children, no children whatsoever because actually you and your other half prefer hanging out with your cockapoo… surely we’ve realised by now that there are many ways to be a family? Indeed, as far as other people’s choices when it comes to children are concerned, the best way to be a grown-up about it all is just to pipe down, and keep mum.

