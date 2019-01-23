Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we are going to look at M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for M/I Homes:

0.092 = US$144m ÷ (US$2.1b – US$297m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, M/I Homes has an ROCE of 9.2%.

View our latest analysis for M/I Homes

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is M/I Homes’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, M/I Homes’s ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Consumer Durables industry. Separate from how M/I Homes stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.





NYSE:MHO Last Perf January 23rd 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for M/I Homes.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect M/I Homes’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

M/I Homes has total liabilities of US$297m and total assets of US$2.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 14% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From M/I Homes’s ROCE

If M/I Homes continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest. You might be able to find a better buy than M/I Homes. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).