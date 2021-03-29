Here’s Why Madison Funds Kept their IHS Markit (INFO) Position

Madison Funds, an independent investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2020 “Madison Mid Cap Fund” investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 15.54% was recorded by the fund’s Class Y shares in the fourth quarter of 2020, below its Russell Midcap benchmark that delivered a 19.91% return in the same period. You can view the complete list of the fund’s Average Annual Total Returns and its top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Madison Mid Cap Fund, in their Q4 2020 investor letter, mentioned IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) and emphasized their views on the company. IHS Markit Ltd. is a London, United Kingdom-based financial services company that currently has a $41.8 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, INFO delivered a 9.73% return, extending its 12-month gains to 66.93%. As of March 26, 2021, the stock closed at $98.57 per share.

Here is what Madison Mid Cap Fund has to say about IHS Markit Ltd. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"Incidentally, we held onto our IHS Markit stock after the merger and still own it today. In November, it announced that it would change hands once again, this time selling to S&P Global in an all-stock deal, expected to close in the middle of 2021. The IHS investment has provided us with wonderful returns, and we’re currently evaluating what to do with our shares."

Our calculations show that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, IHS Markit Ltd. was in 59 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 44 funds in the third quarter. INFO delivered a 14.13% return in the past 3 months.

