Here’s Why Madison Funds Stays Hopeful in PACCAR Inc. (PCAR)

Madison Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Madison Investors Fund” third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio return of 0.07% was recorded by the fund’s Class Y shares for the third quarter of 2021, with an 11.86% gain on a year-to-date basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index's gains of 0.58%, for the third quarter and 15.92% year-to-date (YTD). You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their best picks for 2021.

Madison Funds, in its Q3 2021 investor letter, mentioned PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) and discussed its stance on the firm. PACCAR Inc. is a Bellevue, Washington-based manufacturing company with a $30.1 billion market capitalization. PCAR delivered a 0.63% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -4.50%. The stock closed at $86.50 per share on October 19, 2021.

Here is what Madison Funds has to say about PACCAR Inc. in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

"Regarding business activity, we have had companies report disruptions to current economic results from the aforementioned logistical challenges. Like the auto manufacturers, PACCAR and its commercial truck competitors do not yet have the semiconductors they need to finish the assembly of many of the trucks they could otherwise sell currently. We assume recovery in 2022, but the timelines continue to be pushed out. When constraints are alleviated, we expect very good results to ensue, as described in last quarter’s letter."

Based on our calculations, PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. PCAR was in 28 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021. PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ: PCAR) delivered a -1.43% return in the past 3 months.

