Here’s Why Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Outperformed in Q4

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy outperformed its benchmark index, the Russell 3000 Growth Index, in the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the strategy gained in seven of the eight sectors it invested in the quarter. The communication services sector was the primary contributor while the IT sector detracted from performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) is a sports company. On March 8, 2023, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) stock closed at $191.35 per share. One-month return of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) was 1.84%, and its shares gained 11.16% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion.

ClearBridge Aggressive Growth Strategy made the following comment about Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)  in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) benefited from solid earnings and a revaluation of its marquee sports franchises, the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, following the sale of the Phoenix Suns for an NBA record $4 billion. MSG is expected to see additional opportunities to monetize its franchises as the NBA begins negotiations on a new broadcast deal."

Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden

pedro-bariak-EJ__AkAWkA8-unsplash

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 33 hedge fund portfolios held Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 38 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in another article and shared top stock picks of Mario Gabelli for 2023. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • An electric way to get around Fort Pierce: Call for a Tesla, ride to your destination

    The pilot program is using four Tesla Model X electric cars and provides free rides within designated areas of Hutchinson Island and downtown.

  • BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 7, 2023 Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to BlackSky Technology’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please note, this conference […]

  • Are Investors Undervaluing MoneyGram International (MGI) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Ice Cream Market Size 2023, Share | Growing Report [2028]

    Pune, India - (NewMediaWire) - March 9, 2023 - Ice Cream Market information for each competitor includes (Meiji, Morinaga, Mengniu, Amul, General Mills, Lotte Confectionary, Unilever, Nestl, Dean Foods, Turkey Hill, Mars, Yili Group, Blue Bell Creameries) Company Profile, Main Business Information, SWOT Analysis, Price and Gross Margin, Market Share, Retailing, IIII industry and has 117 pages in it. The global Ice Cream market size was valued at USD 103315.02 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period, reaching USD 128628.91 million by 2028. The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Ice Cream market covering all its essential aspects.

  • Windfall tax all but wipes out North Sea oil giant's £2bn profit - latest updates

    North Sea oil producer Harbour Energy had its profits all but wiped out by windfall taxes as it warned it had cut investment and staff.

  • Biden Budget Plan Would Close Crypto Tax Loss Harvesting Loophole

    U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed budget will include a provision to close tax loss harvesting on crypto transactions.

  • Nicola Bulley: Man arrested over footage shot inside police cordon

    A man has been arrested over footage shot from inside a police cordon on the day the body of Nicola Bulley was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire.

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • This Indicator Has Called Every Bull Market Since 1960: Here's What It's Saying Stocks Will Do Now

    What will the stock market do next? That's the question every investor would love to be able to answer correctly. Unfortunately, there's no way to know what stocks will do. Or is there? Many investors like to look at indicators that have been reliable in the past to get a feel for which direction the market could move.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is practically the Rorschach test of stocks. Whatever your take on it is, one thing is certain: Its market cap is a lot lower than it was just a year ago. Here are three stocks that could be worth more than Tesla by 2030.

  • This Soaring AI Stock Could Benefit From a $14 Trillion Opportunity by 2030

    It has fascinated investors and prompted them to think about where this advanced technology could go next. Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, and the firm is a great resource for that information because it's solely focused on making bets on the most innovative up-and-coming technologies. In its Big Ideas 2023 report, it made some bold predictions about the future of AI.

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on This Stock

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • AT&T Inc. (T) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Is It Really Safe to Invest in the S&P 500 Right Now? Here's What History Says

    The past year has been a wild ride of ups and downs for the S&P 500, and if this roller coaster is starting to make you feel sick to your stomach, you're not alone. A whopping 77% of U.S. adults are worried about severe market volatility in 2023, according to a recent survey from Allianz Life, while 62% are concerned that a recession is looming. The S&P 500 has been in and out of bear market territory for nearly a year now, and those short-term fluctuations are tough to tolerate.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $200,000 in These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Wait at Least a Decade

    No one can predict the future, but a long-term investment in a diverse collection of wonderful businesses can build a market-beating portfolio with time.

  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Rivian Automotive (RIVN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Novavax Just Dropped a Bombshell on Investors: Even Management Is Questioning Its Future

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) faces an uncertain future ahead as the need for COVID-19 vaccines diminishes. The situation is so bad that even management issued a warning on its latest quarterly earnings report. Last month, Novavax released its year-end results.

  • Rupee declines but ends off day's low, premiums fall

    The Indian rupee declined against the dollar on Wednesday amid worries over the U.S. interest rate outlook, but the losses were contained by exporters and speculators. The local currency had fallen to an intraday low of 82.29.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks With 54% to 675% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the high-water price targets of select analysts and Wall Street pundits, these fast-paced AI stocks are poised to skyrocket.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Massive Rally, Say Analysts

    For investors, the stock market is always a game of risk and reward, and no segment exemplifies that better than the penny stocks. Defined as stocks trading at a price of less than $5, the pennies bring an ultra-low cost of entry to the table, along with a powerful potential for strong gains. At these low initial prices, even a small incremental increase in share price will quickly translate into a high-percentage gain on the initial investment – and for penny stocks’ fans, gains of 200% or even