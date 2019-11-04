Why Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited’s (NSE:MHRIL) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we'll look at Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited (NSE:MHRIL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India:

0.018 = ₹1.1b ÷ (₹73b - ₹13b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has an ROCE of 1.8%.

See our latest analysis for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Does Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 7.5% average in the Hospitality industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India's current ROCE of 1.8% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 6.4% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NSEI:MHRIL Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India.

How Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.