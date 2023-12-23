Why mailing of Winnebago County property tax bills is delayed, and more news in weekly dose.

OSHKOSH — After an administrative delay with the Department of Revenue, Winnebago County has published property tax bills online.

Additionally, the cities of Appleton, Menasha, Neenah and Oshkosh publish and mail their respective tax bills. Those tax bills are available on the city websites.

As a result of the delay, tax bills prepared by Winnebago County have not been mailed. Taxpayers looking to pay their 2023 property taxes before year end can review their tax bill online at ascent.co.winnebago.wi.us/LandRecords. More information is available on the county website at winnebagocountywi.gov.

While the county prints the tax bills, the first property tax payment is paid to the town, village or city in which the property is located. The local treasurer’s information is on the tax bill. The Winnebago County Treasurer cannot accept the January 2024 property tax payment.

Oshkosh school district unveils new logo and mascot for Menominee Elementary

Oshkosh's new Menominee Elementary School has unveiled its new mascot and logo, the blue jay.

Oshkosh Area School District recently announced Menominee Elementary School’s mascot will be the blue jays and its colors will be blue and white.

The OASD worked with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin to identify mascot options. Students and staff from the three schools that will combine to form Menominee Elementary — Merrill Elementary, Washington Elementary and Webster Stanley Elementary — were given the opportunity to vote on three potential mascots: the blue jay, cardinal or robin. The blue jay was selected by 53%.

Bray Architects developed a comprehensive school branding package that included incorporating the mascot and colors into a new school logo. The school’s colors, blue and white, were inspired by the vibrant hues of a blue jay as well as the natural surroundings of the new school, including nearby Lake Winnebago.

Rendering of the new Menominee Elementary School in Oshkosh.

Construction of Menominee Elementary began in June 2023 on the site of the former Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School. Beth Galeazzi, current principal of Webster Stanley Elementary School, was named principal of the new elementary school, set to open for the 2024-25 school year. For more information, visit oshkosh.k12.wi.us/facilities.

$1.5M grant to support EAA education programs

The EAA Aviation Foundation has received a grant from the Adam R. Scripps Foundation in support of its Education Center and the online AeroEducate program.

The three-year grant totaling $1.5 million is focused on activities at the EAA Education Center, which opened in July 2022. The center’s focus is on youth discovering aviation and proficiency for current pilots. The grant also will support EAA’s AeroEducate program, which is a free online resource with age-based activities and pathways to aviation and aerospace careers, geared toward K-12 students.

The grant also helps complete the “Project 21” effort that led to the construction and opening of the EAA Education Center, which has already welcomed thousands of young people for aviation discovery in the past year. The exterior courtyard at the Education Center will be named the Adam R. Scripps Courtyard in honor of the foundation’s namesake and his enthusiasm for the world of flight during his life.

“Adam Scripps had many hobbies and interests, but few energized him like his love of aviation, education and helping young people reach their potential, so it was fitting that his foundation’s leaders searched for a nonprofit that married those three passions,” Alex Bakkum, chief philanthropy officer for the Scripps family, said in a news release. “We could find no better partner for inspiring future aviators than the EAA and its remarkable AeroEducate program.”

Oshkosh police step up sober driving enforcement

The Oshkosh Police Department will participate in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement program until Jan. 1.

This statewide law enforcement partnership aims to keep people safer on the roads by eliminating the risks of impaired driving. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,230 alcohol-related crashes, including 155 deaths. Alcohol was involved in more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.

If you see a driver you suspect is under the influence, call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

Oshkosh officer participates in FBI National Academy

Oshkosh Police Department Lt. Andy Lecker has graduated from the 288th session of the FBI National Academy. The academy is internationally recognized as one of the most prestigious law enforcement training programs in the world.

The 11-week program offers rigorous training and educational programs. This session consisted of law enforcement leaders from 45 states and 24 countries and provided advanced coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication and forensic science.

Fewer than 1% of police officers have the opportunity to attend the program, which ends with the “Yellow Brick Road,” a grueling 6.1-mile run and obstacle course. After completion of the course, participants receive a yellow brick with their session number commemorating the achievement.

OASD board member honored for support of music education

Oshkosh Area School District board member Dr. Barbara Herzog has received the Wisconsin Music Educators Association Distinguished School Board Member Award. The award recognizes a school board member who is an advocate for the importance of music in a well-rounded education.

As a school board member and retired educator, Herzog uses her position and experience to advocate for music education. She’s known as the school district’s “No. 1 arts supporter,” attending countless concerts, donating funds and volunteering time where needed.

For more about WMEA, visit wmeamusic.org.

