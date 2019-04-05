Why Making Your Cancer Treatment Choices Can Feel Lonely

Cancer treatment choices, like cancer itself, can be complicated. Everyone has a view and it’s hard enough to decide. How do you cope with peer, medical and family pressure?

I have been there, many times. Since my first diagnosis of breast cancer and especially since my second diagnosis.

Cancer treatment choices are complex without a 100% guarantee of success. With so many variables, views, recommendations, statistics, warnings, different health systems and also unethical practices the whole area can be stressful and certainly divisive. And when our life or the quality of our remaining life depends on it, then making cancer treatment choices can be an excruciatingly daunting position to be in.

Exercising our right to treatment choices can be frightening, exhausting, can lead to arguments and make us feel isolated and alone.

More often than not, there is little coordination, overlap, understanding or respect between the different systems or approaches – like conventional and alternative cancer treatments and the criss-crossing in between.

Please note: This article focuses on the emotional strain of making cancer treatment choices. I do not argue against or in favor of any particular approach.

While we may be on a never-ending path of self questioning and worries whether we are doing “the right thing,” others may question, dismiss and criticize us, too.

1. Cancer treatment choices – where do we start?

The basic starting position is the diagnosis and (if you get it) the prognosis: what cancer, how serious, curable, treatable, how long to live… Depending on where you live your health care system may offer a range of choices for free, or not, or for a contribution. You may have to self-fund outright or depend on insurance cover. You may have to borrow, beg or do fund raising. What cancer treatment choices may be on offer to others may not help you, because of the nature of your particular cancer diagnosis.

2. Which treatment choice is right for you?

That’s the million-dollar question. There are no guarantees. How much time do we have to appraise all that there is? Recommended treatment plans can even differ between consultants and hospitals. Can and should you get a second opinion?What about alternative or complementary cancer treatments? How can you tell the useful from the harmful? Many dismiss this route outright.

It is difficult to find someone with sufficient and unbiased knowledge of what is available, able to compare and to make a recommendation suitable for your individual circumstances. And let’s not forget, those circumstances can change – rapidly.

Your (conventional) medical team may be duty-bound not to comment on other treatment options. You may be frightened of discussing it with them for fear of appearing like a “difficult and uncooperative” patient. You are afraid of being laughed at, dismissed or even discharged. Equally, you may not want to offend by requesting another opinion or combining one approach with another.

You may feel pressured by people around you to opt for one or the other. Others may freely share their views with you, to the extent that it becomes an unhelpful information overload. You may have no one to help you through it all, and you are seeking help. Or you may just want to be left alone to figure it out. And then there are so many variations in between. Nothing is clear-cut.

In all of this you may feel like you have a time bomb ticking inside of you. And you think you have only one chance “to get this right.”

3. Cancer treatment side effects

You may have heard of what side effects can happen, and you may have experienced them. People will give you advice and sometimes suggest what to do.

Weighing up the risks of potentially increasing health complications and ultimately death from cancer with the health risks of cancer treatment choices seems to be straight forward to many. A common assumption is “Surely, you do what it takes to stay alive!”

Then again, if you have been seriously affected by the side effects of some cancer treatments, then you know how desperate things can get and how tempting it can become to refuse or switch treatment.