Why Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited’s (NSE:MNKALCOLTD) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we’ll look at Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited (NSE:MNKALCOLTD) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Manaksia Aluminium:

0.069 = ₹71m ÷ (₹2.5b – ₹1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Manaksia Aluminium has an ROCE of 6.9%.

Is Manaksia Aluminium’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Manaksia Aluminium’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Metals and Mining industry average of 16%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Manaksia Aluminium stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Manaksia Aluminium has an ROCE of 6.9%, but it didn’t have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

NSEI:MNKALCOLTD Last Perf February 11th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Remember that most companies like Manaksia Aluminium are cyclical businesses. If Manaksia Aluminium is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Manaksia Aluminium’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Manaksia Aluminium has total liabilities of ₹1.2b and total assets of ₹2.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 50% of its total assets. This is a fairly high level of current liabilities, boosting Manaksia Aluminium’s ROCE.