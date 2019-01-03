Why Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (NSE:MRPL) Could Be Your Next Investment

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (NSE:MRPL) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. MRPL is a dependable dividend payer that has been a rockstar for income investors, currently trading at an attractive share price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, take a look at the report on Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals here.

Very undervalued established dividend payer

MRPL is currently trading below its true value, which means the market is undervaluing the company’s expected cash flow going forward. According to my intrinsic value of the stock, which is driven by analyst consensus forecast of MRPL’s earnings, investors now have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, MRPL’s share price is trading below the group’s average. This further reaffirms that MRPL is potentially undervalued.

MRPL’s reputation for being one of the best dividend payers in the market is supported by the fact that it has been steadily growing its dividend payments over the past ten years and currently is one of the top yielding companies on the markets, at 4.0%.

For Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, there are three key factors you should look at:

