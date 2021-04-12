Why mangos could become the new avocado

Alexis Christoforous
·Anchor
·2 min read

Once considered a luxury, avocados have become part of Americans’ everyday diet. Now, Mission Produce (AVO), one of the world’s largest avocado distributors, wants to do the same for another fruit — mangos.

The Oxnard, Calif.-based company’s founder and CEO Steve Barnard tells Yahoo Finance Live that the mango industry is ripe for a leader who can “legitimize” the fruit in the U.S.

Mangos are the world’s largest consumed fruit, but Barnard says it has plenty of room to grow in the U.S. where consumers are still realizing its benefits and uses.

“People were not ripening them, and they didn't really have the right varieties at the right time, and that has since changed,” he says.

Mission Produce is no stranger to the mangos. Since 2015, the company has owned and operated 300 hectares of mangoes in Peru, but just recently decided to take it to the next level.

“The mango business is fascinating,” says Barnard. “When you look at the category compared to avocados, it's real similar to what the avocado category looked like 30 years ago. We think we can do the same thing with mangos.”

Barnard explains that mangos have opposite harvest cycles, which means Mission Produce can employ workers year-round and use the same ripening technology. “Leveraging the transportation, leveraging the logistics and the facilities, we think will be a great benefit,” he says.

A labourer (R) loads raw mangoes in a truck at the Gaddiannaram fruit market during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on April 16, 2020. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)
A labourer (R) loads raw mangoes in a truck at the Gaddiannaram fruit market during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on April 16, 2020. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP) (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

Globally, mangos are an $18.6 billion industry, according to Grand View Research, and that’s expected to grow to $25.5 billion by 2025. Barnard says much of that growth will come from North America.

Even beverage giants are trying to capitalize on the mango’s growing popularity. Last month, Pepsi (PEP) unveiled Pepsi Mango, its first new permanent flavored cola in five years. Alcohol companies are also looking to cash in. AB InBev’s Golden Road (ABI.BR), D.G. Yuengling & Son and Molson Coor’s (TAP) Blue Moon all make mango-flavored beers.

Since going public in October 2020, shares of Mission Produce are up nearly 60%. While Barnard doesn't expect the mango business to have an immediate impact on the company’s bottomline, he says, “I think down the road, it'll be substantial. It won't be anything like the avocado category, but I think it'll be a great [revenue] contributor.”

Alexis Christoforous is an anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AlexisTVNews.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels as investors await earnings

    Traders took a pause after the S&P 500 and Dow logged fresh record highs last week.

  • Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance Communications for about $16 billion in healthcare push

    "Nuance provides the AI layer at the healthcare point of delivery," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement, adding "AI is technology's most important priority, and healthcare is its most urgent application." Microsoft's offer of $56 per share represents a premium of 22.86% to Nuance's last close. Shares of Nuance rose nearly 23% in pre-market trading.

  • MicroStrategy says non-employee directors to get fee in bitcoin

    Shares of the world's largest publicly-traded business intelligence company were up nearly 4% at $738 in premarket trade. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, rose above $60,000 to approach record highs on the weekend, breaking out of a two-week tight range and propelled by talk of constrained new supplies against evidence of wider adoption. MicroStrategy said directors' fees will be converted from U.S. dollar to bitcoin by a payment processor at the time of payment.

  • Microsoft to Buy Nuance for $19.7 Billion in Health-Care Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is buying speech technology company Nuance Communications Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at $19.7 billion, including debt, making a massive bet on health care artificial intelligence.The software giant is offering to purchase Nuance at $56 a share, a 23% premium to Friday’s close, according to a statement Monday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg report. The deal marks Microsoft’s largest acquisition since LinkedIn Corp. The deal will “minimally” decrease earnings in the year that begins July 1 and start to add to profit the following year, Microsoft said.Microsoft is tapping the company tied to the Siri voice technology to develop solutions that free doctors from note-taking and better predict a patient’s needs. It has been working with Nuance for two years on AI software that helps clinicians capture patient discussions and integrate them into electronic health records, and combining the speech technology company’s products into its Teams chat app for telehealth appointments.The “Nuance deal would be a trophy for Redmond,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, referring to Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft, said before the deal was officially announced. “Nuance is in the midst of an unprecedented strategic turnaround the last few years under the leadership of CEO Mark Benjamin and we believe the company represents a unique asset on the health care front for Microsoft.”Under Benjamin, Nuance has narrowed its focus and separated peripheral businesses, such as Cerence Inc., the automotive AI unit that was spun off two years ago. It also sold its imaging division to Thoma Bravo’s Kofax for $400 million, and zoomed in instead on partnerships with health-care providers and the biggest electronic medical records companies.Microsoft has been trying to make inroads into the health-care sector, selling more cloud software to hospitals and doctors. As AI software gets better at parsing language and predicting medical needs, Nuance and Microsoft may be able to develop technology that searches for certain words in health records to make better suggestions to doctors for patient care.As of Friday, Nuance’s shares have climbed 3.4% this year, giving the company that laid the groundwork for the technology used in Apple Inc.’s Siri a market value of almost $13 billion. The gain still trailed the 9.9% jump in the S&P 500 Index, while Microsoft added 15%. Microsoft shares were little changed in premarket trading Monday and Nuance rose 23%.“This can really help Microsoft accelerate the digitization of the health-care industry, which has lagged other sectors such as retail and banking,” said Anurag Rana, a Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst, said before the announcement. “The biggest near-term benefit that I can see is in the area of telehealth, where Nuance transcription product is currently being used with Microsoft Teams.”Nuance, whose products include Dragon speech-recognition software, had net income of $91 million on revenue of $1.48 billion for its fiscal year ending Sept. 30., after losing $217 million the previous year.Microsoft has also been increasingly focused on health care. In May, the software maker unveiled a package of industry-specific cloud software, and has also hired executives with medical backgrounds and researching machine learning and AI tools for areas including clinical trials.Coincidentally, one of Microsoft’s Boston area offices is located right next to Nuance’s headquarters.Still ActiveWith a market value of $1.93 trillion, the most in the world after Apple, Microsoft remains active on the deals front.Last month, Bloomberg News reported that the software giant was in talks to acquire Discord Inc., a video-game chat community, for more than $10 billion. It also bought video-game maker Zenimax Media Inc. for $7.5 billion in cash in a deal that closed this year.The Nuance purchase would rank as Microsoft’s second-largest acquisition, behind the 2016 LinkedIn purchase at an equity value of more than $26 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Microsoft entered the artificial intelligence space decades ago with research projects and an early focus by co-founder Bill Gates on finding ways to make it easier for people to speak to computers using plain English.The Nuance purchase will complement efforts in recent years, where Microsoft has assigned thousands of employees to its AI work and released tools customers can use to build applications that understand and translate speech, recognize images and detect anomalies. The company views AI as a key driver of future sales of cloud services.The acquisition may also give Microsoft a boost as it faces fierce competition in the AI space with rivals such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon.com Inc. also investing heavily in the field.(Updates with financial impact of the deal in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Warren Buffett said about the 'Buffett Indicator': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 12, 2021.

  • Rupee Tumbles With Stocks as Virus Cases in India Hit New Record

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s deepening coronavirus crisis slammed the nation’s stocks and currency on concern it will deliver a fresh blow to an economy that’s only just recovering from the worst contraction in nearly seven decades.The Indian rupee dropped past 75 to a dollar for the first time since August 2020, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex Index declined 3.4%, the most in almost two months. India reported a record 168,912 new infections for a day, taking the tally to 13.53 million cases, the government said Monday.Many provinces across the nation, from the financial hub Mumbai to capital New Delhi, are bringing back stricter restrictions on movement of people to curb the surge in cases. Reports are emerging of hospital beds running short and immunization centers turning away people as they run out of vaccines.That and a vaccine shortage “are unnerving markets and no one is sure whether lockdowns will help bring cases under control,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities. Given the uncertainty, “the incentive to try and bottom-fish at this point is limited for traders.”Taking a BeatingThe NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 3.5%, making India’s key stock indexes the worst performers in Asia on Monday. All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. slipped, led by a gauge of property and industrial shares.India’s virus resurgence has prompted some brokerages to reconsider their preference for stocks, which are most sensitive to the economic recovery. Nomura cut the weight of financials and cement shares in its model portfolio, while Jefferies downgraded Indian banks to underweight from overweight.Not everyone is pessimistic. India’s long-term outlook remains strong and any decline in equities due to infections should be used as an entry point by investors, according to Prabhudas Lilladher Ltd. India’s gross domestic product is forecast to grow by as much as 12.5% this fiscal year, which would make it the world’s fastest-growing major economy.Bonds held on to last week’s gains, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year notes near the lowest since mid-February, amid optimism the central bank may keep its policy accommodative for long to support the economy. The rupee fell 0.4% to close at 75.0550 per dollar on Monday.“We expect the rupee to weaken versus the USD as have other EM currencies,” and given the slow progress of vaccination, the economy “will be slower to recover,” R Venkataraman, managing director at IIFL Securities, wrote in a note.(Updates with closing prices; adds IIFL analyst’s comment in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudis Meet Oil Requests From Most in Asia Before Ramping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will supply all the crude oil that was requested by India’s state-owned refiners and at least five other Asian customers next month as the linchpin producer starts to ramp up output.The kingdom will deliver in full what most of the refiners asked for in May-loading cargoes, while one of the customers got its volume to the U.S. curtailed, according to officials notified by Saudi Aramco. Two other customers received some cuts to overall volumes. Aramco declined to comment.Led by Saudi Arabia, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will restore from May some of the supply that was cut back as the pandemic ravaged demand. Following that decision, the Saudis hiked pricing for the key Asian market in expectation that consumption will rebound further. The overall plan, which includes Riyadh’s return of a unilateral supply cut, was defended last week by Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.India’s current round of allocations attracted particular scrutiny after its four state-owned refiners including Indian Oil Corp. had submitted lower nominations, or requests for supply. Overall, the country will take about a single Aframax-size vessel -- typically about 600,000 barrels -- less than granted in the prior month’s allocations, people familiar with the matter said.With tension between India and Saudi Arabia over Riyadh’s oil policy, its state-owned processors had asked to reduce next month’s volumes by about one-third of their monthly average. However, India’s refiners are in peak maintenance season and the nation is battling a resurgence in Covid-19, potentially indicating the amount needed for the month is below average.Meanwhile, the volume of Arab Light crude was reduced for two other buyers in the region, and a third customer got its supply for Asia fulfilled but was notified of some cuts to its U.S. operations.At least two European refiners received the volumes they requested, though one of them asked for a much lower amount than normal, according to traders involved in the market. Despite a slight cut in the official selling price of Arab Light for May delivery to northwest Europe and the Mediterranean, Saudi grades are less attractive to European buyers than alternatives such as Urals crude, which is now at the lowest price in a year, they said.(Adds allocations to some European refiners.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Intel's Mobileye teams with startup Udelv on automated delivery

    Intel Corp’s Mobileye has teamed with four-year-old Silicon Valley startup Udelv in an effort to put automated electric delivery vehicles into service in the United States by 2023, the companies said on Monday. Mobileye is supplying a fully automated driving system for Udelv’s new Transporter, a boxy electric shuttle without seats or cockpit that is designed specifically for delivery. Udelv is among at least half-a-dozen self-driving technology companies that are focusing on delivery of goods rather than robotaxis.

  • 3 states will open vaccines to all adults this week; Florida reports single-digit deaths: Live COVID-19 updates

    The majority of states have lifted vaccine restrictions to all adults in recent weeks. as the nation moves closer to Biden's goals. Latest COVID news.

  • No Green Jacket but Rahm still has reason to smile

    Jon Rahm had double reason to smile on Sunday carding a final round six-under 66 to claim a top five Masters finish and a picture of his new born son. It may not have been the Green Jacket waiting for Rahm as he walked off the 18th green but a 66 or 96 it did not matter said the world number three, who was still basking in the glow of his new born son last weekend. "I finish the round and I get a picture from (his wife) Kelley, and no matter what I do, if I shoot 80 or 65, it's the same feeling," said Rahm, the fiery Spaniard exuding a new calm.

  • World shares, US futures decline on vaccine, virus worries

    World shares were lower on Monday, as investors grew wary over the recent surge in coronavirus cases in many places while vaccination efforts are making scant headway. The declines followed a strong end last week on Wall Street, where gains in technology and health cares stocks pushed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to fresh record highs. A moderation in bond yields has helped restore confidence that the Federal Reserve will move soon to raise interest rates to keep inflation in check as the economy recovers from the shocks of the pandemic.

  • Oil Rises Above $60 as Investors Weigh Near-Term Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained, topping $60 a barrel, as investors continued to assess the recovery in consumption globally.Futures in New York rose as the dollar fell, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more attractive. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the U.S. economy was poised for stronger growth, but he cautioned that the pandemic remains a threat. That’s been highlighted in other regions including parts of Europe, while another wave of infections in India is overwhelming the health system.Yemen’s Houthis said they attacked oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, as the group steps up strikes on the kingdom, a reminder of political tensions in the Middle East. While such attacks have increased this year, they rarely claim lives or cause extensive damage.Oil has gotten stuck in recent weeks, as traders look for more signs of a recovery in consumption from the Covid-19 pandemic. Trading volumes have slumped -- falling below their 15-day average every day last week -- as the market awaits a breakout. In the meantime, the OPEC+ alliance agreed to add more barrels from May.“Oil is in wait-and-see mode for the next catalyst,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “The accelerating pace of vaccination we already see slowly will result in less mobility restrictions and support oil demand and prices.”There are already signs emerging of the potential impact of a steady reopening in the U.S. on consumption. United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it saw an acceleration in customer demand in March, while U.S. air passenger numbers remain near their highest level since March.See also: There’s a Lot of Unused Oil Stored Around the World: Julian LeeFurther down the line, the outlook for the oil market may be getting weaker, though, Morgan Stanley analysts Martijn Rats and Amy Sergeant wrote in a report. That’s because Iranian supply may return quicker than expected, while U.S. drilling activity has continued to increase. It means price gains later this year could be limited, they said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Are Edging Lower Ahead of Earnings Season

    The question for investors this earnings season is whether the good economic news is already reflected in stock prices—and whether guidance will be strong enough to push stocks higher.

  • Fantasy no more: Blackmore 1st woman to win Grand National

    A Hollywood fantasy turned into reality on Saturday when Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win Britain's grueling Grand National horse race, breaking down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports. Blackmore is the 20th female jockey to compete in a race that has been a mud-splattered British sporting institution since 1839.

  • ‘We need to come together.’ Throngs at SC park mourn the 6 mass shooting victims

    People gathered in Rock Hill’s Fountain Park to pay homage to the six people killed last week: well-known Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, two of their grandkids and two AC techs from NC.

  • Vanessa Nygaard to become WNBA assistant coach

    Windward girls' basketball coach Vanessa Nygaard will join the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces as an assistant coach.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Remainder of Cup race postponed to Sunday

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Rahm closes with a 66, ends memorable Masters week

    Jon Rahm had a great week before even getting to the Masters. Rahm shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday to tie for fifth place at 6 under — four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm shot even-par rounds of 72 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

  • Hornets come back from 17 down but can’t hold on in 4th quarter, lose to Hawks

    Hornets lose P.J. Washington to an ankle sprain

  • The Virginia police officer who was filmed pepper-spraying a uniformed Black Army officer after holding him at gunpoint has been fired

    Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia has also ordered an independent investigation into the traffic stop involving Lt. Caron Nazario.