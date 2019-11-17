Why Is Manpower (MAN) Up 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for ManpowerGroup (MAN). Shares have added about 8.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Manpower due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

ManpowerGroup Misses on Q3 Earnings and Revenues

ManpowerGroup reported disappointing third-quarter 2019 results missing the Zacks Consensus estimate on both earnings and revenues.

Adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny and declined 22.3% year over year on a reported basis and 18% on a constant-currency basis. Earnings met the midpoint of the guided range of $1.88-$1.96 per share.

Revenues of $5.25 billion were behind the consensus mark by $101 million. Revenues declined 3.1% year over year on a reported basis but were up 0.3% on a constant-currency basis. Challenging market environment in Europe continues to weigh on the company’s top line.

Segmental Revenues

Revenues from America totaled $1.07 billion, up 2.9% year over year on a reported basis and 5.5% on a constant-currency basis. In the United States, revenues came in $645.7 million, up 2% both on reported and constant-currency basis. In the Other Americas subgroup, revenues of $425 million increased 4.5% on a reported basis and 11% on a constant-currency basis. Americas contributed 20% to total revenues.

Revenues from Southern Europe were up 0.9% on a reported basis and 5% on a constant-currency basis to $2.35 billion. Revenues from France came in at $1.38 billion, down 5.4% on a reported basis and 1% on a constant-currency basis. Revenues from Italy were $376.6 billion, down 8.2% on a reported basis and 3.9% on a constant-currency basis. The Other Southern Europe subsegment generated revenues of $592.9 million, up 28.7% on a reported basis and 31.9% on a constant-currency basis. Southern Europe contributed 45% to total revenues.

Northern Europe revenues declined 10.1% on a reported basis and 5.3% on a constant-currency basis to $1.16 billion. The decline was due to weakness in Germany, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands. The segment accounted for 22% of total revenues in the quarter.

APME revenues totaled $621.9 million, down 12.8% on a reported basis and 12.6% on a constant-currency basis. Revenues grew in Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Middle East and Singapore, and declined in Australia. The segment contributed 12% to total revenues.

Revenues from the Right Management business were up 2.5% year over year on a reported basis and 4.7% on constant-currency basis to $48.1 million. The segment contributed 1% to total revenues.

Operating Performance

Gross profit in the third quarter was $840.3million, down 5.7% year over year on a reported basis and 2.5% on a constant-currency basis. Gross profit margin came in at 16%, down 40 basis points (bps) year over year.

Operating profit of $217 million increased 0.2% year over year on a reported basis and 3.3% on a constant-currency basis. Operating profit margin came in at 4.1%, up slightly year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ManpowerGroup exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $807.1 million compared with $770.4 million in the prior quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $983.2 million, compared with $1.03 billion in the preceding quarter.

The company generated $218.3 million of cash from operating activities and Capex was $12.2 million in the quarter. ManpowerGroup repurchased $51 million of common stock in the quarter.

Fourth-Quarter Outlook

ManpowerGroup anticipates earnings per share in the range of $2-$2.08. The guidance includes a negative impact of 7 cents from foreign currency.

The company expects revenues to be down 2% to flat on a constant-currency basis. Further, it anticipates income tax rate in the fourth quarter to be around 33%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted -6.42% due to these changes.