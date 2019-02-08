Why Manx Telecom plc (LON:MANX) Could Be Your Next Investment

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Manx Telecom plc (LON:MANX), it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Manx Telecom here.

Proven track record with adequate balance sheet

Over the past year, MANX has grown its earnings by 59%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. Not only did MANX outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the Telecom industry expansion, which generated a 28% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. MANX’s strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that MANX has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. MANX appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.32x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Next Steps:

For Manx Telecom, there are three key factors you should further examine:

