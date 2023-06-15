Why are so many cops out today? Pensacola police shooting recruitment video

If you notice a lot of police out on the streets today, don't be alarmed.

The Pensacola Police Department is filming a recruitment video, and officers will be staging several mock emergencies at a trio of locations around Pensacola.

The filming locations and scenarios are:

A mock crime scene at 121 E. Gregory St.

A mock SWAT response at The REX Theatre located at 18 N. Palafox St.

A mock car chase filmed in the vicinity of 2403 Beaumont St.

All filming should conclude by 5 p.m., according to PPD spokesman Officer Mike Wood.

According to Wood, the department is seeking to fill 11 positions. Current job opportunities with the Pensacola Police Department can be viewed on the city of Pensacola's jobs page.

