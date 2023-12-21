Why are so many elected officials abruptly resigning across Florida? What is Form 6?

Most of the North Palm Beach Village Council have resigned, including the mayor. The Naples vice mayor announced his resignation on Dec. 31, and a city councilperson also has threatened to go. Dunnellon’s mayor and a council member stepped down, and four out of the five St. Pete Beach city council members plan to leave before the end of the year, as do the mayors in Cedar Key and Williston. At least eight elected officials in Pinellas County have left office or plan to, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Why are so many small-town elected officials across Florida abruptly resigning?

Because among the other new laws taking effect on Jan. 1, a change to the Ethics Commission laws means they would be required to fill out something called Form 6 and disclose their finances in detail.

Here's what they're talking about.

What is Form 6 in Florida?

As of Jan. 1, local elected officials will be required to fill out this financial disclosure form.

Form 6, "Full and Public Disclosure of Financial Interests," is one of the forms elected officials in Florida must fill out and occasionally renew. It is intended to add transparency to offices that make spending decisions, sometimes up to millions or billions in taxpayer money.

State and county officials have been required to fill out Form 6 annually for years but a change this year added local officials as well.

What financial disclosures must Florida politicians include on Form 6?

Officials must reveal their entire net worth, including the dollar amounts of bank accounts, 401(k) plans and other assets. This includes household goods, personal effects, property, cash, stocks, bonds, CDs, business interests, beneficial interests in trusts, any money owed to the official, and investments in assorted accounts including the Florida College Investment Plan.

They must also list any source of income that provided more than $1,000 in the previous calendar year, and liabilities in excess of $1,000 with the name and address of each creditor.

Previously, local government officials had to disclose the sources of their income and business interests, but not specific amounts or percentages.

When did the Form 6 law change in Florida?

During the 2023 Florida Legislative Session. SB 774, "Ethics Requirements for Public Officials," sponsored by Sen. Jason Brodeur, Lake Mary, passed and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on May 11. Under the new law, as of Jan. 1:

Mayors and elected members of the governing body of a municipality and Commission on Ethics members must file a Form 6.

Candidates for an elected office that require a Form 6 must file when qualifying.

Anyone appointed to fill a vacancy in an elected office that require a Form 6 also must file.

Allows filers of Form 6 to include federal income tax returns (with associated attachments and schedules) to report income.

The maximum civil penalty is raised from $10,000 to $20,000.

The bill also clarified some details about who is required to file Form 1, a statement of financial interests.

“It’s simply to bring parity to what local elected officials as to what state constitutional officers have to do,” said Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, who sponsored the House version of the bill.

What are the penalties for failing to disclose something on Form 6 in Florida?

Failure to file can result in removal or suspension from public office or employment and an automatic fine of $25 per day late to a maximum penalty of $1,500.

Failure to make required disclosures may result in:

Reprimand

Demotion

Reduction in salary

Impeachment

Civil penalty to a maximum of $10,000

As of Jan. 1, the civil penalty is increasing to a maximum of $20,000 for ethical violations.

Who has to fill out a Form 6 in Florida?

Currently, all elected state and county officials, including the governor and lieutenant governor, members of the governor's cabinet, members of the Florida Legislature, state attorneys, public defenders, judges, clerks of circuit courts, tax collectors, property appraisers, supervisors of elections, county commissioners, elected superintendents of schools, members of district school boards, and assorted local positions and authorities.

As of the beginning of 2024, that list will expand to include mayors, elected members of the governing body of a municipality, and Commission on Ethics members.

Why so many elected official resignations in Florida?

Many see it as an invasion of privacy and government intrusion they didn't expect when they ran for office. Others have pointed out the unexpected additional costs for a CPA to help fill out what could be a complicated form, and the penalties for missing something for a position which in some situations is unpaid.

“Some of the (disclosures) are just really too much for municipal bodies,” said North Palm Beach Village Manager Chuck Huff.

The North Palm Beach Village mayor, David Norris, resigned in tears because he said as a partner in a law firm that prohibits such disclosures he couldn't stay.

Naples Vice Mayor Mike McCabe called out the dangers in the change during his resignation announcement.

"One individual who’s sitting in this audience, who’s sitting somewhere in the public who doesn’t like what you’ve said, doesn’t like what you’ve voted on, can file an ethics complaint and say you did not disclose to the fullest capabilities and to the completeness and it’s off to the races," McCabe said in his statement. "This has been weaponized. It will be weaponized."

Kendall Little, Laura Layden, Naples Daily News; Maya Washburn, Palm Beach Post contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida elected officials resigning before new financial disclosures