Why are so many jobs going unfilled?

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday his talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerlandon Wednesday avoided the acrimony of a meeting in March and that more were needed to avert conflict between the two countries. The closed-door meeting at an airport hotel in Zurich, which Sullivan said lasted about six hours, was the first face-to-face meeting with Yang since their exchanges in Alaska, potentially marking a less confrontational phase between the superpowers. "The talks were productive in the sense that it was a real opportunity, behind closed doors, to really lay out for one another our different perspectives and intentions," Sullivan, who is President Joe Biden's top security aide, told reporters in Brussels after meetings at NATO and the European Union.