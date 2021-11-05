Why many migrants arrested in Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star are being released

AUSTIN — Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's sweeping initiative designed to tame the flood of illegal immigration across the Rio Grande, is straining the resources and court systems in some of the the small counties between El Paso and Laredo, and many of the migrants who are arrested end up being set free.

That's the report from witnesses who testified during a recent legislative hearing and from interviews with lawyers and immigrant-rights activists assisting hundreds of migrants who have been taken into state custody on relatively minor charges.

A large group of migrant families wait along the side of the road to be transported after turning themselves in to Border Patrol agents in Penitas, Texas, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

"It's a very expensive operation to charge people with very low-level misdemeanor offenses (when) many of them are released back into the United States after they go through the system," said Kristin Etter, an attorney with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, which has represented hundreds of apprehended migrants since Abbott launched his operation earlier this year.

The operation, which the governor said is needed because of diminished federal enforcement un the Biden administration, centers largely on state troopers aided by National Guard troops arresting migrants for trespassing or evading law enforcement. That way, instead of handing the detained migrants over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, they are charged with violating state laws and processed for prosecution in Texas courts.

But that has proved to be cumbersome, and even counterproductive.

"I rejected the case"

Val Verde County Attorney David Martinez, who prosecutes misdemeanors in the region around Del Rio, told the Texas House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee in October that he has had to reject or dismiss a large chunk of the cases presented to him by state authorities.

Over a two-and-half-month period that ended this autumn, Martinez said, his office received 231 case reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety for arrests that were made on criminal trespass charges against migrants. But because of procedural errors and other factors, 123 of the cases had to be rejected or dismissed, Martinez told the committee.

Story continues

In one of those cases, Martinez told a CNN news crew in October, troopers' body camera footage appeared to show a migrant being directed by law enforcement officers toward a fence opening on private land, and then being arrested for trespassing by the same officers.

"I rejected the case," said Martinez, whose county is one of the illegal immigration hotspots and a focal point for Operation Lone Star.

Political rallying cry

Immigration and border security have become something of a rallying cry for Texas Republicans, including Abbott and others, after President Joe Biden rolled back many of the hardline policies put in place during Donald Trump's presidency. In early October, Abbott played host to nine other GOP governors in a photo-friendly event just yards from the Rio Grande to slam Biden's approach to immigration and to tout Texas' efforts.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, backed by other Republican state governors, Texas National Guard leaders, and law enforcement officers, speaks at a press conference on the United States' southern border in Mission, Texas on Oct. 6, 2021 to speak on the Biden Administration's lack of action on what they described as the continuing crisis at the border.

Democrats have pushed back, though usually without dramatic visuals that Abbott has brought to bear. Several Democratic members of Congress – including Lloyd Doggett of Austin, Joaquin Castro of San Antonio and Veronica Escobar of El Paso – have called Operation Lone Star an attempt "to militarize Texas’ border communities" and have asked the U.S. Justice Department to examine whether Abbott is usurping federal authority.

More: Democrats question legality of Gov. Abbott's border plan, Operation Lone Star

DPS chief Steve McCraw said the operation came in response to pleas from local officials along the border on the front line of what he said has been almost a yearlong surge in illegal crossings. In addition, he said, South Texas ranchers are seeing their property damaged and the livelihoods disrupted by migrants trampling on their land as they make their way north.

Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled under and around a bridge in Del Rio presenting the Biden administration with a fresh and immediate challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil.

"We've never had over 1.1 million illegal immigrants captured, apprehended on the border by border patrol," McCraw told the House committee. "We provide direct assistance to the U.S. Border Patrol to ensure that we can address those gaps where the cartels, cartel operatives, drug smugglers, human smugglers and criminal illegal immigrants were using and exploiting, which we know they do."

By the numbers

But almost all of the nearly 750 migrants referred to RioGrande Legal Aid are charged with trespass, the organization said. Only seven are charged with human smuggling. The cases against 128 of the clients have been rejected or dismissed by prosecutors, and 27 of the migrants have either pleaded guilty or declined to contest the charges, said Bob Elder, the organization's spokesman.

More: National Guard troops help make more than 7,700 arrests at Texas' southern border

The remaining cases are pending in the court system.

The migrants whose cases have been dismissed are typically turned over to federal immigration authorities. Depending each one's circumstance, they might be deported or allowed to remain in the United States.

"A separate criminal justice system"

The slow processing pace has proven problematic. In late September, state district Judge Roland Andrade granted the release on no-cost bonds to about 250 migrants arrested under the auspices of Operation Lone Star because they had remained in jail for more than a month without being charged.

Etter said being detained that long in a South Texas state prison unit that was modified to meet local jail standards was a clear violation of due-process rights.

"The entire operation essentially has created like the separate criminal justice system just for migrants arrested in Texas," she said.

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a Dallas Democrat, agreed.

"The only time that I'm aware of that we send people to a prison facility is after a conviction, and a conviction on a felony," she said. "And so we're now talking about pretrial confinement where people are presumed innocent until proven guilty."

Jason Clark, a top executive with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said the Briscoe Unit in Frio County is being run more like a county jail than a state prison. The $250 million renovation included the installation of temporary air conditioning – a requirement for local jails but not for all prisons – and spaces for detainees to confer with lawyers, either in person or on a virtual meeting platform.

Convicted inmates at the unit, Clark said, are kept separated from migrant detainees.

More: Thousands of Haitian migrants are assembling under a Del Rio bridge after Rio Grande crossing

Numerous border counties, meanwhile, are in line to seek state aide to deal with deal with the increased immigration. To date, Abbott's office has awarded nearly $36.5 million in grants for local governments to purchase equipment, increase staffing levels and to take other enforcement measures. Tens of millions more are being requested.

"Typically in Val Verde County we'll see anywhere from maybe 30 to 50 criminal trespass cases in any given year," said Martinez, the misdemeanor case prosecutor. "Now we're biting on 300 cases in a period of just about two and a half months. So those numbers are significantly larger."

Etter, the legal aid lawyer, said the spending is far disproportionate to the danger posed by most of the people who cross the border without authorization.

"The majority of our clients have never been arrested before in the United States," Etter said. "A lot of our clients, this is the first time they've ever been to United States. All of them are coming here to work and to seek a better life."

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at jmoritz@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @JohnnieMo.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Why many immigrants arrested in Operation Lone Star are being released