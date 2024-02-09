Why are there so many potholes in Milwaukee right now and what you can do about it

A pothole on North 6th Street near the corner of West Michigan Street in Milwaukee.

Potholes are popping up already in Milwaukee this winter.

The winter thaw every year causes many potholes, and with the unseasonably warm winter we're having, they are appearing much sooner than normal.

Here's what you need to know.

How do potholes form?

According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works, potholes typically develop in older pavement as water in cracks expands and contracts as a it freezes and thaws. Heavy traffic also causes fatigue in pavement weakened by age and frost action.

How does the city address potholes?

The Department of Public Works said that there are currently four crews working on potholes in February. That number will increase to six crews in March.

On Jan. 29, DPW received 48 potholes requests. Prior to that, crews were able to respond to requests in about one to three days. That response rate could increase as an early winter thaw hits the area.

According to DPW, cold patch is used in the winter, but it is less flexible and weaker than hot mix, which they start using around April.

How many potholes were reported in 2023?

According to the Department of Public Works, there were 14,981 potholes reported last year.

How do you report potholes in Milwaukee?

If you have a pothole on your street, you can report it to the Department of Public Works for repair.

Here's how:

Call the City Unified Call Center at 414-286-CITY (2489)

Submit on online service request at www.city.milwaukee.gov/reportpotholes

Submit a service request via the mobile app MKE Mobile Action

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Why there are so many potholes in Milwaukee and what to do about it