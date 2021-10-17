Why so many shootouts? Pretty simple answer, experts say.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Orrick, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oct. 17—Innocent bystanders are getting shot in troubling numbers in the Twin Cities.

In the past three years, shootouts in crowded gatherings — often bustling public businesses like bars — have injured more than 60 people in the metro, and the vast majority of them appear to be unconnected to the gunmen, according to a Pioneer Press compilation of shootings.

These bystanders are caught in a crossfire or hit by stray bullets in a specific sub-category of mass shootings: The victims aren't targeted by a shooter intent on causing mass casualties; they're collateral damage in personal disputes that erupt in gunfire in crowded places.

The phenomenon was tragically underscored a week ago, when Marquisha D. Wiley, 27, was killed during a shootout inside the crowded Seventh Street Truck Park bar in St. Paul. The early Sunday, Oct. 10, shooting also left 15 injured. Those included the men allegedly involved in a private dispute — one accused the other of abusing a female relative — but also numerous people who had nothing to do with it, leaving scars both physical and psychological for those there, and eroding a sense of safety for a metro area already on edge amid a crime wave and more than a year of jitters arising from the killing of George Floyd.

Why is this happening?

Experts say the answer is simple, and historians who study crime say we've likely been here before.

MORE PEOPLE CARRYING GUNS

"The real bottom line, which isn't rocket science, is that too many people are too quick to pick up guns to solve their disputes," said professor James Densley, who chairs the School of Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice at Metropolitan State University.

In public places today, more people appear to be carrying guns — both legally and illegally — said Densley, who is a co-founder of the Violence Project, which tracks mass shootings across the nation, and a longtime expert on street violence in cities.

What's striking, Densley said, is how the fear of violence can beget more violence.

"When you ask people why do they carry guns in public, the answer inevitably is for protection," he said. "The more gun violence occurs, the more shootings in public spaces, the more people feel the need to protect themselves. And it becomes a cycle."

Densley acknowledges that no one knows for certain that, in fact, more people are walking around with guns on them. There's no way to track that directly. But there are numerous indications that that's exactly what's happening.

Even though firearms sales in 2021 are down from the record-breaking 2020 rates, Americans are still in the midst of a decades-long arming of ourselves, with overall sales rates up about 64 percent from 1990.

Driving the recent increases in gun sales: First-time gun owners. In a survey of gun retailers and examination of federal background checks for gun sales, the National Shooting Sports Foundation — the gun industry's lobbying group — reported that the first six months of this year saw an estimated 3.2 million people buy their first firearm.

While first-time gun owners might be less experienced in handling a firearm, they're also less experienced in securing it, Densley said, citing how legally purchased guns can make it into the illegal market.

Indeed, police in Minnesota have been seizing more guns at a steady clip each year for a number of years.

According to gun-seizure data from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — a rough index for illegal guns — 4,112 firearms were seized by Minnesota police in 2019, the most recent year for which there is data. In 2015, that figure was 2,780. In 2010, it was 2,450. Minneapolis and St. Paul each saw similarly corresponding increases.

'WEAPONS EFFECT'

While a sidearm might be affectionately called a "peacemaker," studies have shown they're more likely the opposite.

Starting with a seminal study in 1967, psychologists have identified a phenomenon — not universally accepted for all contexts but well acknowledged — called "the weapons effect."

In a nutshell, it's this: Introduce a weapon, especially a gun, into a tense situation between two people, and it gets more tense; the mere presence of a gun can escalate many disagreements.

"I might be carrying the gun just to signify that they don't want you to mess with me, but in reality, it changes everything," Densley said. "These guns, when they're present, they change the environment. They change people's behavior. ... The reality is that far too many people are turning to guns to solve their disputes. The bigger question is why. How did we get to this point in society?"

BUT ... WHY?

A number of experts who study crime contacted for this story cited the work of Gary LaFree, currently a professor at the University of Maryland's Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice. In 1998, he authored a study called "Losing Legitimacy" that argued that numerous American crime waves throughout history can be traced to a combination of factors that revolved around people losing faith in their elected officials and losing trust in major institutions.

"The classic case was the crime boom that started in about 1961 and peaked at the end of the crack cocaine epidemic in 1991," LaFree said in an interview. "We saw homicides about triple, robberies quadrupled, and burglaries quintupled. The '60s were a classic example of every American institution being severely critiqued."

The '60s ... civil rights, counter-culture and an anti-war movement that became tied to various attacks against the establishment. Sound familiar?

LaFree said Minnesota in particular has seen an extra-sharp effect of what he described as a "crisis of legitimacy" because Floyd was killed here, by one of our police officers, and the ensuing demonstrations spawned violence that led to our neighborhoods and businesses being the scenes of some of the most sustained violence across the country.

It's not just Floyd's killing, either, but the combination of several police killings here that generated outrage, including the killings of Philando Castile, Justine Ruszczyk Damond and Daunte Wright. LaFree and other experts said such events — whether justified or not — can lead to a loss of faith in police.

'FERGUSON EFFECT' AND MORE

A spike in shootings following a questionable high-profile killing, especially of a Black man, has become increasingly observed by criminologists. It's often known as "the Ferguson effect" — although those studying the matter say it's not solely the idea of police reluctant to pursue violent suspects, but also a lack of witnesses calling or cooperating with police. Bottom line: Violent cycles break out and continue.

But there's another lack of confidence that emerges: Those of business owners, bystanders and, yes, white people. The killing of Damond, for example — a white woman shot by a cop after calling police to report an assault — and the destruction of property following riots, arson and looting can erode confidence across a whole swath of demographics.

"What do you do if you can't call police? Sociologists call it self-help," LaFree said. "You take matters into your own hands. What lack of legitimacy does is it ratchets up this vigilante spirit."

Cast that on top of a nation fractured along divisive political messages — including lack of confidence in the elections system by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who lost to President Joe Biden. (Several experts noted that it doesn't matter whether a particular shooting was justified — or whether there is any actual evidence that the election wasn't accurate; what matters is the perception people have.)

PANDEMIC PARALLELS?

"Political instability matters," said professor Randolph Roth of Ohio State University's Criminal Justice Research Center. Roth, the author of "American Homicide," specializes in tracking crime booms and busts across history.

"When we start having deadly riots, that's often a tell for political instability, and you can really map out the homicide rate historically through the 19th century by looking at rises and falls of the number of riots in which people were killed. You see killings of unrelated adults on the rise."

"Unrelated adults." In other words, already-anxious people who have a dispute take their anger out — with guns — outside the home, in places where strangers gather, and the strangers get caught in the crossfire.

And, of course, there's a pandemic right now, which has shaken the faith of some in a host of institutions, from public health to the economic supply chain.

The last time that happened in America was the "Spanish flu" pandemic of 1918, when Americans were disillusioned by the horrors of World War I, polarized by the "first red scare" that a Bolshevik-style revolution was coming, and grappling with a wave of Black Americans moving north, which led to racial violence.

"A lot of people don't realize this," said Roth, "but there was a huge homicide spike in 1919, the second year of pandemic. You always have to be careful of calling two examples a 'pattern,' but it's interesting to see the similarities. There's a possibility of something there."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Friday Football Fever Week 8: Game of the Week Preview

    This week we're watching Sierra vs Harrison as our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week!

  • Accused bank robbers in Charlotte tried to switch cars. Police say they saw them.

    Police say a bank robbery call in South End led to a car chase, a crash and the suspects considering running across the interstate.

  • Shutting Down Old Oil Rigs Is Harder—and More Expensive—Than it Sounds

    The latest California oil spill has made clear it's time to shut down old rigs. That's easier said than done

  • Why Biden's plan for 24/7 California port operations won't solve the supply-chain crisis

    President Joe Biden wants to clear traffic jams at US ports and save the holiday shopping season, but experts say he can't solve the problem.

  • NCAA coaches agree: College football targeting rules sometimes miss the mark

    The emphasis on targeting, and making football safer from head and neck injuries, has worked. But some coaches and players believe there’s still a gray area to work on.

  • After policing talks fell apart, Sen. Cory Booker is looking for other ways to change justice system

    "These things don't happen in an instant: they happen because ... our history is always a result of continuous unyielding struggle," Booker said.

  • LAPD declares 'ghost guns' an 'epidemic,' citing 400% increase in seizures

    The proliferation of so-called ghost guns, which are untraceable and able to be assembled at home, has contributed to more than 100 violent crimes so far this year, the LAPD said.

  • Fiona Hill recalls being misread by both Putin and Trump: ‘But go ahead. I’m listening.’

    The Russia expert, whose new book is titled 'There Is Nothing for You Here,' devoted her career to understanding the threat posed by the Kremlin but came to believe while serving in the Trump administration that the greatest danger to America is internal.

  • Turkey's Erdogan bids farewell to Merkel after 16 years

    Angela Merkel’s final visit to Turkey as German chancellor on Saturday saw two of Europe’s longest serving leaders pay tribute to one another as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted her for farewell talks overlooking the Bosporus. Erdogan had been in office for more than two years when Merkel came to power in 2005. “I hope that our successful work with Mrs. Merkel will continue in the same way under the new government,” Erdogan said at an Istanbul news conference.

  • In New Hampshire, vaccine fights and misinformation roil GOP

    Republican Rep. Ken Weyler was known around the New Hampshire Statehouse for dismissing the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines and opposing tens of millions of dollars in federal funds to promote vaccinations. The episode was especially piercing in New Hampshire, where the previous House speaker died of COVID-19 last year. It has also exposed Republicans' persistent struggle to root out the misinformation that has taken hold in its ranks across the country.

  • Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

    A woman was raped by a stranger on a commuter train in suburban Philadelphia in the presence of other riders who a police official said “should have done something." Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said officers were called to the 69th Street terminal around 10 p.m. Wednesday after the assault on the westbound train on the Market-Frankford Line. An employee of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority who was in the vicinity as the train went past called police to report that “something wasn't right" with a woman aboard the train, Bernhardt said.

  • Mom Walked Kindergartner to Bus Stop and Never Saw Her Again

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy of Connie Chavis/ Cecil ArdWhen Connie Chavis and her 5-year-old daughter picked out clothes for kindergarten on a cold January morning back in 1998, they took great care to choose bright colors: lots of green, splashes of pink.The outfit was as peppy and upbeat as little Brittany Locklear herself.Neither of them could have guessed, as the kindergartener pulled on each leg of her green overalls, that within a few short hours those same over

  • A Feud, an Ax, and a Fishing Knife: The Bloody Killing Roiling a Maine Island

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIvy LaChapelle was hardly surprised when her 28-year-old son, Roger Feltis, moved from mainland Maine to Vinalhaven, a sparsely populated island of spruce-covered coves and hardened fishermen, accessible only by ferry.“He loved the water,” she said. “He had a car accident years ago and was in a coma for a while. He was not even out of the hospital for four months and he was back out digging clams and being a sternman. That’s just what

  • ‘Shut Your Mouth, Boy’: Philly Cop Placed on Administrative Leave After Year Old Video Goes Viral, Exposing Officer Taunting Young Black Man

    A Philadelphia police officer has been placed on administrative duty and an investigation has been launched after a video, that has since gone viral, resurfaced […]

  • Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

    Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said on Saturday. Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement. Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into woods near the younger boy's home and striking his head with a rock.

  • This Is What Happens When Your Rapist Dies In Prison

    "As a child, you practiced hiding in your attic for when the rapist comes back, because you’ve always been sure he would come back. He said so."

  • State Police Major Crime Unit investigating incident in Merrimack

    A major police investigation was underway Friday afternoon in Merrimack.

  • Murdaugh Hospital Records Deepen Mystery of Botched Shooting of South Carolina Lawyer

    Orange County Corrections/Hampton County Detention Center Already under a microscope after the brutal June murder of his wife and son, South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh made national headlines over Labor Day weekend after making an emergency call to authorities to claim an unknown truck driver shot him in the head while he was fixing his car on a remote backcountry road.For days after the incident that sent Murdaugh to the hospital—and swiftly thereafter to an out-of-state rehab facility—the L

  • Vietnamese woman dragged and physically forced to take COVID-19 test by authorities to sue

    A Vietnamese woman will file a lawsuit against the Vietnamese government after she was physically forced by authorities to take a COVID-19 test. What happened: On Sept. 28 in the city of Thuan An, police broke into the woman’s house and forced her to take a COVID-19 test, reported Radio Free Asia. Authorities cut the lock on the door of Hoang Thi Phuong Lan’s apartment and dragged her to a testing site outside of the building.

  • There was $100K in the car when police pulled them over. There was no crime — but they took it.

    A Vietnamese immigrant and his business partner are fighting to get back more than $100,000 seized by Oklahoma police who allege that it was drug money.