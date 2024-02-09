Why are so many street lights out in Milwaukee right now?

A purple light is seen 422 N. 15th Street in Milwaukee on Friday, July 2, 2021. Many have noticed purple-hued streetlights on the interstate throughout the Milwaukee area. There is a technical glitch in the LED bulbs installed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation roughly three years ago, and they will be replaced. Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

If you've noticed street lights in your Milwaukee neighborhood have been out more often this winter, you're not alone.

According to the Department of Public Works, the high number of outages is a result of the city's "aged street lighting system."

"This specific surge is related to the impact of warming out of our recent deep freeze and moisture from the snow melt and rain on our direct-bury street lighting cable," said Tiffany Shepherd, a marketing and communications officer for the city of Milwaukee, in a press release. "We have reassigned all of the Electrical Services crews that we can to work on the issue and reduce the number of outages as quickly as possible."

During the last weekend in January, there were 121 active street light outages due to the circuit troubles, which the city says is an all-time high. DPW crews were able to repair 20 of those that weekend, but by Monday night, 20 more were reported.

As of Feb. 2, there were still 77 outages—56 that were previously reported and 21 newly reported.

Shepherd said that crews are typically able to handle about 30 outages a day.

If residents see outages in their neighborhoods or around Milwaukee, they are encouraged to call and report them at 414-286-2489. Residents can also report outages directly using the city's reporting page.

"Without reporting, there is no way Electrical Services is aware of the issue," said Ald. Mark Chambers, Jr. "Please don't assume someone else will report it as that sometimes results in no one reporting."

