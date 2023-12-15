Why so many voters turned out for the off-year Fountain Hills Unified school bond vote

Betsy LaVoie (left) and Al Lorenz pose for a portrait at the Chamber of Commerce building in Fountain Hills on Dec. 4, 2023.

Fountain Hills residents turned out in force for November's off-year election to vote on two measures that would have brought millions of extra dollars into its local schools.

With 53% of its registered voters weighing in, Fountain Hills Unified School District saw the highest voter turnout among Maricopa County school districts with measures on last month's ballot. Registered voter turnout countywide for all of the local elections this year was 24%.

Although Fountain Hills Unified voters overwhelmingly supported the sale of district property, they rejected a school bond that would have increased property taxes and brought an additional $25 million to the district to support its efforts to increase enrollment, improve school security and tackle deferred maintenance projects.

Fountain Hills Unified's bond request was the smallest dollar amount among Maricopa County school districts this year. It would have cost property owners in the district an estimated 26 cents for $100 of assessed property value, according to the district.

Community leaders said a combination of hyperpoliticization, misleading information and aversion to taxes helped mobilize older voters who are already more likely to turn out for elections. The town's median age is just under 60.

"It's disheartening that this initiative didn't pass," said Betsy LaVoie, CEO of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. The chamber's board unanimously voted to endorse the school bond.

LaVoie said she was pleased by the significant number of people who participated in the election but felt partisanship was the driving force behind "a nonpartisan issue."

Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce CEO: 'Like making fun of a neighbor'

In 2022, Fountain Hills reckoned with campaigns that community members characterized as "dirty" and "vitriolic," in stark contrast with their traditionally amicable elections. As candidates vied for three open Town Council positions and the mayor's seat, campaigning turned sharply into partisan politics for nonpartisan roles.

This year's school bond election suggests partisanship could be here to stay, LaVoie said.

"In the past six to 10 months, it's as if every topic is partisan," LaVoie said. "Everything is really being marketed politically, and it shouldn't be."

"Yes" and "no" committees formed to offer support and condemnation of the measure.

Reclaim Our Town, a political action committee that led last year's campaign against Mayor Ginny Dickey and other council candidates, picked up the mantle of bond opposition.

"No" campaigners used similar tactics in the bond campaign as in the council race, said Dickey, who recalled her head being swapped with that of a snake in a campaign cartoon.

Dickey said she saw memes of vocal bond supporters' faces being plastered onto various objects and images of dumpster fires attached to warnings of "massive tax increases" for an allegedly poor-performing district. The rhetoric became so hostile that Dickey chose to leave one Facebook community page, she said.

"If you don't want taxes, that's fine, but you don't need to attack a school that's doing fantastic," LaVoie said. "That sort of campaigning and politicking in a community of our size … it's literally like making fun of a neighbor. It's just — it's uncalled for."

The two leaders behind Reclaim Our Town declined interviews. Chairperson Crystal Cavanaugh provided a statement by text message defending the "no" campaign's tactics as informing the public about "wasteful spending, limited transparency and inadequate fiscal management."

On the Reclaim Our Town website, the group emphasizes the schools' "poor academic performance" as a reason to reject the bond. Just 39% of students are considered proficient in English language arts, and 31% are proficient in math, state standardized test score data shows. This places the district just below the state's average scores of 40% and 34%, respectively.

"We tried to encourage people to vote in this special election year since the YES folks would win if low voter turnout. We urged them to keep emotion out of it and vote based on facts," Cavanaugh said. "We presented facts. Nothing negative about that."

District's financial audit becomes major campaign issue

The "no" campaign took particular issue with Fountain Hills Unified's 2021-22 financial audit, which found more than 50 deficiencies in the district's practices.

"And for good reason," said Al Lorenz, who led the organized "yes" campaign. "It's an awful audit, I'll tell you that."

Deficiencies ranged from improper record keeping to neglected annual training. The Arizona Auditor General's Office deemed the district out of compliance with the state's uniform system of financial records, which sets expectations for accounting, budgeting, record keeping and other practices.

But those concerns have since been addressed, according to Lorenz and Superintendent Cain Jagodzinski, who said his team has worked through every deficiency with the auditor general. Jagodzinski joined the district at the start of the 2022 school year, after the deficiencies occurred.

Those supporting the bond said that although concerns over the audit were valid, they were dated and irrelevant to the district's current performance because new leadership has rectified those issues.

"I don't have anything official from (the auditor general) yet with the outcome," Jagodzinski said. "I feel confident, though, that what the last audit found, we have been correcting those situations since we got here. We should not see those types of things again."

Outcome of Fountain Hills Unified bond vote: 'A pretty clear message'

This year marks the second consecutive November election in which voters struck down Fountain Hills Unified's attempt at a school bond.

Despite a more organized "yes" campaign with vocal support from the mayor, the Chamber of Commerce and a group of more than 50 volunteers that included people of all political stripes and religious and school leaders, the margin between "yes" and "no" votes changed by less than 1 percentage point compared with last year. The bond still failed, with 57.3% opposed.

LaVoie said she felt they reached only a fraction of the community. Roughly 1,000 people attended town halls hosted by the "yes" committee and the Chamber of Commerce, LaVoie said, yet more than 10,000 residents cast votes.

Parents are a small contingent of eligible voters in the school district that serves 1,175 students. Even if every student came from a two-parent household within district boundaries, parents would still account for less than a quarter of this year's voters.

LaVoie and Dickey said they hold out hope that the district might try again in the future and tweak campaign efforts as necessary to ensure voters have all relevant information.

The superintendent, however, suggested another attempt would be futile.

"The vote is in, and it didn't change," Jagodzinski said. "It's time to look at how to move forward without asking for that again."

That the bond vote outcome barely changed from last year "was a pretty clear message" that the town does not want to fund schools through a new tax, he said.

"I respect that," Jagodzinski said. "I understand it."

