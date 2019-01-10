Why Marijuana Stock Innovative Industrial Properties Gained 45% in 2018

What happened

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) returned 45% in 2018, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The company -- a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on facilities used for growing and processing cannabis -- owns 10 fully-leased properties in states where medical marijuana is legal.

Interior view of a large cannabis greenhouse. More

Image source: Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock was particularly strong last year given that the overall market was down. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes had "returns" in negative territory, losing 4.4% and 3.9%, respectively. (In 2019, the company's shares are up 13.5% through Tuesday, Jan. 8.)

For folks like me, who like to see stock charts, here you go:

IIPR Total Return Price Chart More

Data by YCharts.

So what

We can attribute the stock's good performance in 2018 to the company's strong financial results, along with investors pouring more money into cannabis stocks in general.

Here are the key metrics for the company's most recently reported quarter:

Metric Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Year-Over-Year Change Revenue $3.93 million $1.56 million 152% Operating income $1.57 million $295,000 432% Net income $1.49 million $334,000 346% Earnings per share $0.21 $0.09 133% Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)* $2.58 million $724,000 256% AFFO per share $0.38 $0.21 81%

Data source: Innovative Industrial Properties. *Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) are the primary driver of dividend increases for REITs.

Now what

Innovative Industrial Properties is worth putting on your watchlist. Compared with buying shares of cannabis growers, it offers a way to invest in the fast-growing legal cannabis market that's less volatile -- and that should prove to be less risky.

More From The Motley Fool

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Innovative Industrial Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.