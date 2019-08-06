Why Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of MRLN, it is a company with an optimistic future outlook, which has not yet been factored into the price. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Marlin Business Services here.

Undervalued with reasonable growth potential

MRLN's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, MRLN's share price is trading below the group's average. This further reaffirms that MRLN is potentially undervalued.

NasdaqGS:MRLN Past and Future Earnings, August 6th 2019 More

