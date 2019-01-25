Why You Should Like Marshalls plc’s (LON:MSLH) ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Marshalls:

0.17 = UK£54m ÷ (UK£461m – UK£123m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Marshalls has an ROCE of 17%.

Is Marshalls’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Marshalls’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 10.0% average in the Basic Materials industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from Marshalls’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, Marshalls’s ROCE appears to be 17%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 13%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

LSE:MSLH Last Perf January 25th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Marshalls.

Marshalls’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Marshalls has total assets of UK£461m and current liabilities of UK£123m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 27% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Marshalls’s ROCE

Overall, Marshalls has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.