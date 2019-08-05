Why I Like Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW), there's is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a strong track record of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Mattioli Woods here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

Over the past few years, MTW has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 8.0% Unsurprisingly, MTW surpassed the industry return of 4.8%, which gives us more confidence of the company's capacity to drive earnings going forward. MTW's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This implies that MTW manages its cash and cost levels well, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. MTW currently has no debt on its balance sheet. This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

MTW is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

Next Steps:

For Mattioli Woods, I've put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

