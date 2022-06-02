Why a May jobs slowdown may not be bad news for Biden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sylvan Lane
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

The May jobs report set to be released Friday morning will likely show employment growth slowed last month from the torrid pace the U.S. has seen since the start of the recovery from the coronavirus recession.

But while a slowdown in jobs gains doesn’t often signal good news for a president suffering poor approval ratings amid high inflation, or his party, it may not be that bad for President Biden.

Economists expect the Labor Department’s jobs report to show a gain of 350,000 jobs in May and a slight decline in the unemployment rate to 3.5 percent, according to consensus projections. If those forecasts hold up, May would be the first month of job gains below 400,000 in more than a year and the lowest monthly employment increase since April 2021.

“The big picture story here is that most evidence suggests that payroll growth is slowing, though it remains strong by normal cyclical standards,” wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Economics, in a Thursday preview. He’s expecting a gain of 250,000 jobs.

“In any event, the 250K we expect for May payrolls is not a disaster, given that the trend before Covid was about 230K per month. But it does represent a clear slowdown from the recent trend.”

Republicans are eager to replace Democratic majorities in the upcoming midterm elections, and will likely jump on the slowdown as proof of Biden’s poor grasp on the economy.

The U.S. has gained more than 8.5 million jobs since Biden took office, but high inflation has strained household budgets and driven deep dissatisfaction with the president’s economic agenda.

But a slight decline in job growth may not be bad news for Biden, who has laid out a plan to combat inflation, if it means the U.S. economy is slowing to a more sustainable pace.

A combination of $6 trillion in fiscal stimulus, ultra-low Federal Reserve interest rates, the speedy development of COVID-19 vaccines and resilient consumer spending helped power a rapid recovery from the pandemic-driven recession.

But businesses are still struggling to keep up with intense demand for goods and services as they try to hire from a smaller workforce and navigate global supply shocks.

While economists differ over how much of inflation is driven by the tight labor market, they are generally concerned with the imbalance between the number of open jobs and the amount of workers to fill them.

“We have fewer people producing goods and services and more money trying to consume goods and services. So, of course the prices of those goods and services are going to go up,” said Julia Pollak, labor economist at ZipRecruiter, in a Thursday interview.

There were roughly two open jobs for each unemployed American in April as businesses scrambled to fill near-record numbers of vacant jobs, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday. With fewer potential employees to hire, businesses have boosted wages and prices to keep up with intense demand for their products — and even employees.

Economists are hopeful that even with a decline in employment growth, the jobs report will show the labor market coming into balance on its own as the effects of stimulus wear off and more Americans are driven back to the workforce. In other words, fewer jobs added in May is an acceptable sacrifice for higher rates of labor force participation.

“Having more workers come in and more production could actually help reduce inflation in the long run,” Pollak said.

Higher labor force participation would give businesses more options to fill open jobs without continuously raising wages. It would also help the Federal Reserve avoid drastic measures to curb inflation if demand for workers comes back in line with supply.

“There’s been many times in history when we have raised unemployment by sort of killing demand and inflation, for all kinds of reasons, has remained high or increased anyway. That is the situation we most want to avoid,” Pollak said.

The May jobs report will follow a week of new data that showed falling unemployment claims and rising U.S. industrial production—two signs of resilience for an economy facing higher prices and interest rates.

The Fed is aiming to slow the economy enough to reduce pressure on inflation without derailing an economy that is strong by almost every other measure. The bank has already raised its baseline interest range by 0.75 percentage points this year and is expected to hike it another 1 percentage point before the end of the summer.

But if labor shortages persist, the Fed may need to drop the hammer on resilient American consumers with interest rates meant to restrict the economy’s growth. The persistence of rapid job gains without more workers coming in to fill them could mean deeper job losses down the road if the Fed must spike rates before prices spiral out of control.

Ahead of a meeting with Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, Biden pledged not to push the bank away from doing whatever is necessary to fight inflation.

Though the Fed is independent from Biden’s control, the president has sought to give the bank helpful, if tacit, political support to squeeze the economy while setting himself up to avoid blame if it goes awry.

“Between the war in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve tightening a lot, I’ve been expecting to see a slowdown in jobs and we really haven’t seen it yet,” said Matthew Darling, an employment policy fellow at the Niskanen Center, a non-partisan think tank.

“I think that can’t last forever.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. private payrolls miss expectations in May - ADP

    U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, which would suggest demand for labor was starting to slow amid higher interest rates and tightening financial conditions, though job openings remain extremely high. Private payrolls rose by 128,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Thursday. The ADP report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics and was published ahead of the Labor Department's more comprehensive and closely watched employment report for May on Friday.

  • Why 'bad news is good news' for stocks

    STORY: U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, suggesting demand for labor was starting to slow amid higher interest rates and tightening financial conditions, the ADP National Employment report showed on Thursday. "Right now, bad news is good news," said Augenthaler. "Any sign that the economy is slowing down... is a sign that what the Fed's doing is succeeding."All eyes are now on the government's nonfarm payrolls data on Friday, with investors looking for fresh signs of the U.S. economy's health and how aggressively the Fed may continue to raise interest rates. Analysts are expecting the economy to have added 325,000 jobs last month.

  • ‘Unfair and inhumane.’ Opa-locka Hialeah market vendors desperate after eviction notice

    Although in 2017, five years ago, the market changed hands, it was a week ago, on May 23, 2022, that the merchants who work there found out.

  • Low-flying helicopter with giant saw pruning trees in Akron-Canton region

    Ohio Edison, with the help of tree experts, has begun its area-wide tree-trimming work in an effort to keep electrical power running smoothly.

  • Angela Merkel condemns Putin's 'barbaric' war in Ukraine after facing criticism for ramping up Germany's reliance on Russian energy

    Merkel, who has faced criticism over her handling of relations with Putin, described the Ukraine conflict as a "far-reaching turning point."

  • Meta losing Sheryl Sandberg leaves a 'massive hole,' analyst warns

    Meta has a big leadership hole to hole now that Sheryl Sandberg is leaving.

  • Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

    Omar Marques/GettyWhile some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60 Minutes, host Olga Skabeeva announced: “I have some unpleasant news... Even though we are methodically destroying the weapons that are being delivered [to Ukraine], but the quantities in which the

  • Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

    Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck told lawmakers, adding that Germany had played its part here by reducing exports to Russia in March by 60%, with an even sharper fall expected in April. Across the allied countries participating in the sanctions, exports to Russia fell by 53% over previous months, while the drop among neutral or pro-Russian states was 45%, according to the minister.

  • Zelenskyy tells EU leaders real losses of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas

    Denys Karlovskyi - Thursday, 2 June 2022, 19:04 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that about 100 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are killed and about 450-500 are wounded in Donbas every day.

  • Russia Goes After British MP’s Son for Killing of Chechen Commander in Ukraine

    via YouTube/The Telegraph Russia’s National Guard has confirmed that a Chechen commander was killed in a bloody firefight with foreign volunteers in Ukraine—and they singled out the son of a British lawmaker as one of those responsible.Ben Grant, a 30-year-old former Royal Marine and the son of Helen Grant, a Conservative MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s special envoy on girls’ education, joined British and U.S. servicemen fighting Russian forces in Ukraine back in March, telling British me

  • Pa. residents may get another $2K. Here's who would qualify and why the plan's on hold

    A spokesman for the House Republican Caucus said it would be irresponsible to spend the money now.

  • Russia braces for economic upheaval as sanctions start to bite

    At his garage in the south of Moscow, 35-year-old mechanic Ivan is starting to worry.

  • Zelenskyy shuts down Newsmax interviewer who tried to get him to say there would be no war if Trump were president

    Right-wing outlet Newsmax interviewed Zelenskyy and said many Americans thought Trump as president would mean "this invasion would not have happened."

  • Mexico’s Oil Windfall is Enough to Subsidize Fuel Prices, AMLO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his government’s decision to subsidize gasoline and diesel prices, saying it’s necessary to tame inflation and that it can be financed with a windfall from crude oil exports. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experi

  • Musk Holds MacKenzie Scott Responsible for His Political Problems

    Tesla's CEO recently said he would vote Republican in the midterm elections in November after having voted Democratic in the past.

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Spring 2022

    The coronavirus pandemic brought unprecedented stimulus to American businesses and workers to the tune of trillions of dollars. Stimulus payments came in waves, and as the pandemic lengthened, it...

  • Biden keeps repeating false Second Amendment claim, despite repeated fact checks

    President Biden repeated a false Second Amendment claim Monday that has been repeatedly debunked throughout his presidency.

  • 10 Russian occupiers who looted in Bucha have been identified

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 2 JUNE 2022, 16:05 Police identified 10 Russian servicemen who robbed the homes of civilians in the town of Bucha near Kyiv and sent the loot to their relatives. Source: The Office of the Attorney General on Telegram Quote from the Office of the Attorney General : "10 Russian servicemen who looted the property of the civilian population of the Bucha Amalgamated Territorial Community of Kyiv Oblast (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been identi

  • Russian units withdraw in Kharkiv Oblast after suffering losses, General Staff says

    Russian forces have retreated from the administrative border of Kharkiv and Donetsk Oblasts, after taking losses in the Kharkiv border settlement of Dovhenke, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported via Facebook on June 1.

  • Drama is brewing in the MAGAverse as pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood goes after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and QAnon John

    Wood took to his official Telegram channel to lambast Lindell and major QAnon influencer John Sabal, questioning their patriotism.