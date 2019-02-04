Why You May Not Be Worried Enough About Financial Fraud

Financial fraud has become so rampant that it's hard for consumers to keep up. Nearly every person who holds a debit or credit card has received alerts about charges they may not have made, and tens of millions of Americans have had some of their cards replaced in the wake of data breaches at retailers they've patronized.

The number of ways our personal financial data can be exposed is overwhelming, and the risks are hard to keep track of, but that does not mean that people are willing to ignore the issue. Most Americans (79%) say they are at least somewhat concerned about financial fraud, and 36% are very concerned, according to a new LIMRA Secure Retirement Institute study.

A chart shows what types of fraud consumers are worried about.

What are people worried about?

Consumers worry more about criminals gaining access to their "high touch" accounts -- things like credit cards and checking accounts -- and are less concerned about long-term accounts like workplace retirement plans, IRAs, and annuities. That makes sense, because it's easier to overlook an improper transaction in an account you use often.

Credit card fraud was the most common worry on the list: 42% of respondents said they were very concerned about it, and 41% were somewhat concerned. That put it well ahead of the second-most prevalent source of worry: bank account related fraud, which had 28% of those surveyed very concerned, and 44% somewhat concerned.

Those fears make sense, but LIMRA SRI Research Associate Ryan Scanlon believes that "the 30 percentage point difference between consumers who are concerned over their credit card and those who are concerned over their retirement plan highlights a dangerous blind spot." He's not saying that people are wrong to worry about malefactors getting hold of their Visa number -- it's that he believes that they ought to be equally concerned about fraudsters gaining access to their retirement accounts.

"While it may be natural for consumers to worry more about products they use more often, recent LIMRA research confirms that the incidence of fraud is increasing among individual life insurance contracts, individual annuities, and DC retirement plans," he said in a press release. "This evolution is driven not only by the increased appeal of financial accounts that hold larger pools of money but also by new developments in security for credit and debit cards that have prompted criminals to reevaluate their targets."

