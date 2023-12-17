Why you may see low-flying helicopters west of Fort Collins in December, January

If you see low-flying helicopters starting Monday, Dec. 18, and continuing into January in the foothills and mountains west of Fort Collins, don't go all conspiracy theory.

It's just Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducting its deer and elk population counts, which the agency does annually starting this time of year.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists will be counting deer and elk herds as well as determining sex, production of young and the overall health of the herds from the air near Fort Collins, South Park, Castle Rock and across the Eastern Plains, according to a news release from the state wildlife agency.

The low-flying flights can be harrowing but are necessary, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says.

"Helicopter flights are the most effective wildlife counting option for Colorado Parks and Wildlife," Lance Carpenter, the state wildlife agency's Northeast Region senior wildlife biologist, said in the release. "While deer and elk may find the noise uncomfortable, the stress dissipates quickly and wildlife resume their daily routine without long-term effects."

Biologists and wildlife officers compile the data from the classification counts in late winter and early spring to determine the number of hunting licenses to allow for each game management unit.

Colorado is home to around 280,000 elk, which is the largest population in the world, and around 400,000 mule deer.

