Why McCoy Global Inc.’s (TSE:MCB) CEO Pay Matters To You

Jim Rakievich has been the CEO of McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) since 2002. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Jim Rakievich’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that McCoy Global Inc. has a market cap of CA$31m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of CA$575k. (This figure is for the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CA$391k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below CA$271m. The median CEO compensation in that group is CA$160k.

Thus we can conclude that Jim Rakievich receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to McCoy Global Inc.. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at McCoy Global has changed from year to year.

TSX:MCB CEO Compensation December 25th 18 More

Is McCoy Global Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years McCoy Global Inc. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 10% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 26% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly.

Has McCoy Global Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 49%, McCoy Global Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by McCoy Global Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. On the other hand returns to investors over the same period have probably disappointed many. Considering the per share profit growth, but keeping in mind the weak returns, we’d need more time to form a view on CEO compensation. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at McCoy Global.

