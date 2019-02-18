Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we are going to look at McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for McDonald’s:

0.29 = US$8.6b ÷ (US$33b – US$3.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, McDonald’s has an ROCE of 29%.

Is McDonald’s’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. McDonald’s’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.7% average in the Hospitality industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, McDonald’s’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

In our analysis, McDonald’s’s ROCE appears to be 29%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 21%. This makes us think the business might be improving.



Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for McDonald’s.

How McDonald’s’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

McDonald’s has total assets of US$33b and current liabilities of US$3.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 9.1% of its total assets. Modest current liabilities are not boosting McDonald’s’s very nice ROCE.