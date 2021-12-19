Why are medical illustrations usually white people? This Black artist is trying to change that.
Some Black medical illustrators say the lack of diversity in the images can have a negative impact on patients and providers.
Some Black medical illustrators say the lack of diversity in the images can have a negative impact on patients and providers.
The pop star wears nothing but black sunglasses and leather gloves in the provocative shoot.
Sanchez worked out at the gym in a crop top and leggings while barefoot this weekend.
Burlington, Vt., decided to slash 30 percent of its police force by attrition. Since then, city leaders have been reckoning with the unintended consequences.
Fox News SundaySen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) finally put the nail in the coffin of the Biden administration’s ambitious $1.75 trillion Build Back Better spending package, declaring on Sunday that he was a “no” on the legislation and “can’t vote for it.”The centrist Democrat made the definitive announcement on Fox News, of all places. He dispatched an aide to let the White House know just half an hour before going on air, Politico later reported, but the senator "refused to take a call" from them befor
From stereotypes to harassment, Hooters waitresses have heard it all. One waitress revealed what she is sick of hearing on the job.
Teddy Bridgewater suffered a scary looking injury on Sunday.
It was a tough night for the rookie.
Some thought the mess on her legs was mud or blood. The aftermath involved walking to the hotel pants-less, shoe-less, and wrapped in foil blankets.
Nelly Korda finally got a photo with her golf hero Tiger Woods and Tiger had some words of praise for Nelly's game.
Tanner Kero was taken to the hospital after an illegal hit from Brett Connolly.
Elliott and Ross purchased their 200-acre Linn County property that sits a few miles south of Brownsville in the mid-1990s, Elliott says.
The news came from a Saturday afternoon press release from the Washington Senate Republican Caucus.
Peter Turkson, the Ghanian cardinal to the Catholic Church and the only African to head a Vatican department, has abruptly […] The post High-ranking African cardinal is allegedly ‘fed up,’ offers resignation letter to the Vatican appeared first on TheGrio.
With no-one else to cover the evening shift, Chris Jackson says he had to close the restaurant at 5pm Tuesday. On Wednesday, he was fired.
Doug Mills/GettyWhen it comes to pulling off coups in 2021, Donald Trump is 0 for 2. The latest, of course, being his failed effort to depose Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.I recently documented how Trump’s political endorsements don’t matter much in the outside game of GOP primary elections. It turns out, neither do his condemnations in the inside game of Senate leadership contests. At least, that’s what this Politico headline suggests: “GOP blows off Trump’s bid to oust McConnell.”As t
The NFL quarterback and his actress fiancée are comfortable with doing their relationship their way, a source tells PEOPLE
Bernie Ecclestone suggests Lewis Hamilton doesn't 'deserve' his knighthood.
Colts C Ryan Kelly missed the Patriots game due to tragic personal matter.
Team Daly broke the tournament record in winning the PNC, but it might have been the widest Tiger Woods ever smiled after a runner-up finish.
Knicks guard Kemba Walker clearly isn't happy with his role in New York and said as much after a strong showing against the Celtics at TD Garden.