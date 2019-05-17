Why Meghan Markle is listed as a princess on Archie's birth certificate

Baby Archie's birth certificate was released to the public on Friday morning, 11 days after the newest royal was born.

Whereas the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were adamant about keeping details of his birth private, the official document put rumors of the birth to rest: Despite reports the duchess was allegedly hoping for a home birth, Archie was actually born in a privately-held hospital in Windsor.





Eagle-eyed royal fans have also noticed an unusual detail listed on the birth certificate. The document lists Meghan's official occupation as "The Princess of the United Kingdom," despite her official title as the Duchess of Sussex. Similarly, The Duchess of Cambridge was also given the same job title on all three of her children's birth certificates, despite her full name as “Catherine Elizabeth Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge."











While Meghan and Kate were given their husbands' titles as princesses when they married, they are not princesses by right. After their weddings, when their husbands were bestowed as dukes, the two effectively took the on female equivalents. Both go by their titles as duchess and have never been called princesses.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained the confusion when Prince Louis was born last April:

“When Prince William married Catherine Middleton they were granted the title of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” he explained, according to Yahoo! “William is HRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and so Kate, as his wife, is HRH The Duchess of Cambridge. If you marry a prince you become a princess. Louis’ birth certificate would naturally reflect this.” The same goes for Meghan.

Some also say that Meghan and Kate do not go by their princess titles because of the link to the late Diana, who was stripped of her title of princess after her divorce from Prince Charles. However, they are princesses, even if they aren't addressed as so.

