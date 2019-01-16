Why We Like Meghmani Organics Limited’s (NSE:MEGH) 27% Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll evaluate Meghmani Organics Limited (NSE:MEGH) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Meghmani Organics:

0.27 = ₹3.4b ÷ (₹21b – ₹6.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Meghmani Organics has an ROCE of 27%.

Does Meghmani Organics Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Meghmani Organics’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Meghmani Organics’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

In our analysis, Meghmani Organics’s ROCE appears to be 27%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 14%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Meghmani Organics’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Meghmani Organics has total assets of ₹21b and current liabilities of ₹6.8b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 33% of its total assets. Meghmani Organics’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.