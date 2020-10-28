Why men get beer bellies

Beer bellies aren't exclusive to beer drinkers. It has more to do with the way our bodies store up fat.
While women tend to store fat in their thighs, arms, and backside, men tend to do so in their bellies.
Visceral fat pushes a man's abdominal wall outward, creating a beer gut.
This type of fat can wrap around your kidneys, liver, and intestines, where it releases hormones that can disrupt their normal function. This can lead to issues like Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This video was originally published in July 2019.
