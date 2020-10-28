    Advertisement

    Why men get beer bellies

    Shira Polan,Gene Kim,Ben Nigh

    • Beer bellies aren't exclusive to beer drinkers. It has more to do with the way our bodies store up fat. 

    • While women tend to store fat in their thighs, arms, and backside, men tend to do so in their bellies.

    • Visceral fat pushes a man's abdominal wall outward, creating a beer gut.

    • This type of fat can wrap around your kidneys, liver, and intestines, where it releases hormones that can disrupt their normal function. This can lead to issues like Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer.

    EDITOR'S NOTE: This video was originally published in July 2019.

