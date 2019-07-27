Why Mensch und Maschine Software SE (FRA:MUM) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Mensch und Maschine Software SE (FRA:MUM), there's is a financially-healthy company with a great history and a buoyant growth outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Mensch und Maschine Software here.

Over the past year, MUM has grown its earnings by 31%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. This illustrates a strong track record, leading to a satisfying return on equity of 23%. which is an optimistic signal for the future.

MUM is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is an important determinant of the company’s health. MUM's has produced operating cash levels of 0.55x total debt over the past year, which implies that MUM's management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

