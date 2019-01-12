Why Mersen S.A.’s (EPA:MRN) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we’ll look at Mersen S.A. (EPA:MRN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Mersen:

0.11 = €73m ÷ (€1.0b – €276m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Mersen has an ROCE of 11%.

Check out our latest analysis for Mersen

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Is Mersen’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Mersen’s ROCE appears to be around the 11% average of the Electrical industry. Regardless of where Mersen sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

In our analysis, Mersen’s ROCE appears to be 11%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 7.5%. This makes us think the business might be improving.

ENXTPA:MRN Last Perf January 12th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Mersen.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Mersen’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Mersen has total liabilities of €276m and total assets of €1.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Mersen’s ROCE

With that in mind, Mersen’s ROCE appears pretty good. But note: Mersen may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).