Why Mesa has a special connection to MLK Day and the fight for an AZ holiday in his memory

On Monday, the nation recognizes the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrates his leadership in the civil rights movement in America. It's been a national holiday since the early 1980s, after Congress deemed his unwavering commitment to equality worthy of a united time of reflection.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day wasn't always a state holiday in Arizona, even after it was observed by the federal government. And the activists of Mesa had a specifically difficult time getting the civil rights leader's birthday honored.

In a story that involves a parade, hidden audiotapes, the National Football League and a fight for recognition, Valley 101, a podcast about metro Phoenix and beyond, brings you a look into Mesa's history with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Listen to the episode

Listen to Valley 101 on your favorite podcast app or stream the full episode below.

Subscribe to Valley 101 : Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

Submit your questions to us about metro Phoenix and Arizona for a chance to be chosen for the podcast.

Note: Valley 101 is intended to be heard, but we offer an AI transcript of the episode script. There may be slight deviations from the podcast audio.

Follow Valley 101 and all azcentral podcasts on X, formerly Twitter and on Instagram.

Reach the reporter at aluberto@gannett.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @amandaluberto.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why Mesa has a special connection to MLK Day