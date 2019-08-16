Why MeVis Medical Solutions AG's (ETR:M3V) CEO Pay Matters To You

Marcus Kirchhoff became the CEO of MeVis Medical Solutions AG (ETR:M3V) in 2012. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Marcus Kirchhoff's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, MeVis Medical Solutions AG has a market capitalization of €54m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €249k. (This figure is for the year to September 2018). Notably, the salary of €240k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below €180m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is €217k.

So Marcus Kirchhoff receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at MeVis Medical Solutions has changed from year to year.

Is MeVis Medical Solutions AG Growing?

MeVis Medical Solutions AG has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 3.4% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -1.5% over the last year.

I would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but the improvement in EPS is good. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has MeVis Medical Solutions AG Been A Good Investment?

MeVis Medical Solutions AG has generated a total shareholder return of 7.5% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Marcus Kirchhoff is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The company isn't showing particularly great growth, and shareholder turns haven't been particularly inspiring in the last few years. But we don't think the CEO compensation is a problem. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling MeVis Medical Solutions (free visualization of insider trades).

