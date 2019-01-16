Why Mi Ming Mart Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8473) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at Mi Ming Mart Holdings Limited (HKG:8473) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Mi Ming Mart Holdings:

0.24 = HK$22m ÷ (HK$117m – HK$7.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Mi Ming Mart Holdings has an ROCE of 24%.

Does Mi Ming Mart Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, we find that Mi Ming Mart Holdings’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 13% average in the Specialty Retail industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Mi Ming Mart Holdings’s ROCE is currently very good.

Mi Ming Mart Holdings’s current ROCE of 24% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 111%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Mi Ming Mart Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Mi Ming Mart Holdings’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Mi Ming Mart Holdings has total liabilities of HK$7.7m and total assets of HK$117m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 6.6% of its total assets. Minimal current liabilities are not distorting Mi Ming Mart Holdings’s impressive ROCE.