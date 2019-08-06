Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to $100.75 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $79.11. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Microchip Technology's current trading price of $83.62 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Microchip Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Microchip Technology

What is Microchip Technology worth?

The stock is currently trading at US$83.62 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 27.82% compared to my intrinsic value of $65.42. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Microchip Technology’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Microchip Technology look like?

NasdaqGS:MCHP Past and Future Earnings, August 6th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Microchip Technology’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MCHP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe MCHP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MCHP for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MCHP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Microchip Technology. You can find everything you need to know about Microchip Technology in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Microchip Technology, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.